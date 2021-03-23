Watch

Heidi Klum Dances In A Gold Mini Dress For Flirty Video With Hubby Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz
Shutterstock
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz head to the Delilah restaurant to celebrate after performing at the Troubadour earlier in the evening in West Hollywood. 05 Mar 2020 Pictured: Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA624511_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are seen on a boat ahead their wedding on August 02, 2019 in Capri, Italy. Pictured: Heidi Klum,Tom Kaulitz Ref: SPL5107296 020819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Switzerland Rights
Beverly Hills, CA - Congrats! Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have secretly gotten married according to new court documents. The German duo have already filed an official "confidential" marriage certificate in the County of Los Angeles. The marriage has been kept under wraps and classified as "confidential." The couple are pictured on February 22nd, 2019 the day they are believed to have tied the knot. and one year after they first met. The happy couple was pictured on this date leaving Mr. Chow looking giddy and perhaps hiding news they'd just tied the knot. In an interview Heidi revealed, "We met February 22nd... I would have married him that day." Pictured: Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz BACKGRID USA 22 FEBRUARY 2019 BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: CLICKSNAP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz had a blast on the set of ‘Germany’s Next Topmodel’ on March 22! See the couple dancing in a flirty clip!

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz put on a little PDA show on Monday when the Tokio Hotel musician, 31, visited the supermodel, 47, on the set of Germany’s Next Topmodel — the competition series in which Heidi hosts. She shared a cute boomerang video to her Instagram Stories that showed the couple dancing in front of a step and repeat.

Heidi showed off her long legs in a sparkling gold mini dress that featured long sleeves and a sultry slit. She jumped up and down in the clip, while Tom patted her behind with what looked like an inflatable thunder stick — a fun noise-maker that’s typically used by fans at sporting events. Heidi, who held onto her own thunder stick, used it as a pretend microphone in the video.

Heidi’s been keeping busy with work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The model will return to NBC’s America’s Got Talent for its upcoming 16th season, alongside returning judges, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. Although the show films in LA and Topmodel‘s production takes place in Germany, Heidi has made both gigs work very well.

Tom Kaulitz & Heidi Klum at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party at New York Fashion Week on September 6, 2019. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

The runway star recently shared, via Instagram, that she took a road trip with daughter Leni, 16, who she filmed behind the wheel of a car. According to Heidi’s posts, the pair reunited with Tom in Germany. The model has previously gushed that her kids — daughters Lou, and Leni, and sons Johan, and Henry — are big fans of Tom.

The model and musician tied the knot in secret during a February 2019 ceremony in California — before they said “I do” in an official ceremony in Capri, Italy. In 2018, Heidi confirmed on Instagram that Tom popped the question over the holidays. “I SAID YES,” she captioned a black and white closeup shot that showed the couple smiling on Christmas Eve. Heidi and Tom dated for about eight months before they got engaged. The pair reportedly met through a mutual friend on Germany’s Next Top Model. They made their public debut as a couple at the Cannes amfAR Gala in May 2018.