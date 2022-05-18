Heidi Klum, 48, Rocks Sexy Cutout Dress For ‘Date Night’ With Tom Kaulitz

Once a supermodel, always a supermodel! Heidi Klum looked like she was posing for a cover shoot in her latest Instagram post! The America’s Got Talent judge, 48, took to her social media on Tuesday (May 10) to share snaps of herself looking absolutely fierce as she hung out in Las Vegas with her Tokio Hotel rocker husband Tom Kaulitz, 33. The German-born beauty draped her figure in a black cutout dress showing her 9 million fans that she’s still got it!

The flirty photo album featured Heidi and Tom packing on the PDA for their night out in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards. Tom looked every inch the rock star as he was dressed in an all-black ensemble. The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they hugged and kissed on the balcony of hotel.

Heidi hasn’t been shy showing off her cover girl good looks as of late. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue vet put them on display recently for her new music video. The TV presenter shared a clip of herself filming the short movie for her song “Chai Tea with Heidi.” The ditty will not only will be featured as the theme song for the next season of Germany’s Next Top Model — it’s also a duet with none other than rap legend Snoop Dogg!

Heidi explained why she chose to record a pop track during a recent interview with the Australian TV program The Morning Show. “Last year when I just finished recording my sixteenth season of Germany’s Next Top Model, I was asked by my producers, and all the big producers on the network, ‘Hey, why don’t you sing the new theme song for the seventeenth season.’ I thought that sounded like a fun idea, I’m always up for anything that is out of the ordinary from what I normally do.”

When asked which of her fellow America’s Got Talent judges would give her the golden buzzer if she performed her new song on the show, Heidi didn’t hesitate to answer. “Probably Sophia (Vergara) because she’s a girl’s girl and she’s always supporting me in all the different things that I do,” Heidi responded. As for the finicky Simon Cowell’s play, Heidi quipped, “I don’t know, Simon… he might have pushed the red buzzer, it always depends on how he feels that day.”