Heidi Klum Wears Just An Oversized Sweater With Fishnet Stockings In Gorgeous New Photo

Heidi Klum looked fabulous when she showed off her long, toned legs in an oversized black sweater with a pair of fishnet tights.

Heidi Klum, 48, is always rocking some sort of gorgeous outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her recent Instagram post. The supermodel put her incredibly long legs on display when she rocked an oversized sweater with nothing but a pair of fishnet stockings. Heidi opted to wear a Maison Valentino ensemble featuring a chunky black cutout knit sweater with a white oxford button-down shirt underneath.

Heidi posted two photos of herself in the outfit – one standing up and one sitting down. She opted out of wearing pants and instead wore a pair of sheer fishnet stockings, topping her look off with a pair of black leather pointed-toe pumps. As for her glam, she had her blonde hair down in natural waves with a sultry smokey eye.

Heidi’s outfits have been nothing short of perfect lately and just the other day, she rocked a bright yellow Peter Dundas gown that was completely cut out on the side and back of the dress.

She posted two photos in a slideshow with the caption, “This is my new favorite dress.” The first photo pictured her from the side wearing the long-sleeve gown that laced up the side of her body, while a plunging slit on the side of the leg. showed even more skin.

The second photo featured Heidi from the back while showing off the cool details. The entire back of the dress was cut out as well, except for the criss-cross straps that held the dress in place. The rest of the slinky gown was super form-fitting and hugged her backside perfectly.