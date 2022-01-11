Fashion

Heidi Klum Rocks Incredibly Sexy Yellow Dress With Cutouts Up The Entire Side

heidi klum
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Heidi Klum arrives at the 2019 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party, in West Hollywood, Calif2019 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party, West Hollywood, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Heidi KlumVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
US-German model Heidi Klum attends the amfAR New York Gala 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street USA, 06 February 2019. The charity event benefits the Foundation's AIDS research programs.AmfAR New York Gala 2019, USA - 06 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Heidi Klum showed off her incredibly toned figure when she rocked a skintight yellow dress that was completely cut out on the side.

If there’s one thing for sure about Heidi Klum, 48, it is that she never shies away from a revealing outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her most recent Instagram post. The supermodel showed off her amazing figure in a bright yellow Peter Dundas gown that was completely cut out on the side and back of the dress.

Heidi posted two photos in a slideshow with the caption, “This is my new favorite dress.” The first photo pictured her from the side wearing the long-sleeve gown that laced up the side of her body. As if the dress couldn’t get any sexier, there was a plunging slit on the side of the leg.

The second photo featured Heidi from the back while showing off the cool details. The entire back of the dress was cut out as well, except for the criss-cross straps that held the dress in place. The rest of the slinky gown was super form-fitting and hugged her backside perfectly.

Heidi has been on a roll lately when it comes to showing some skin and just the other day, she posted a video of herself dancing around her house while wearing an oversized white sweatsuit which she lifted to reveal her black G-string thong poking out of the waistband of her pants, high above her hips.

Heidi captioned the video, “#KeepDancing,” as she twirled in a circle revealing the front of her thong as well as the back. When Heidi turned around to face forward, she put her incredibly toned abs on full display as her long straight hair flowed in front of her face.