Heidi Klum Pairs Bikini Top With Black Daisy Dukes In Miami With Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum, 49, wore a sexy outfit in Miami, FL. on Monday, July 18. The gorgeous model rocked a black bikini top and black daisy duke shorts on a stroll with her husband Tom Kaulitz, 32. Heidi added to her look with a black and white polka dot button-down shirt. She also rocked a pair of white sunglasses, a beige hat, and a pair of black sandals.

Heidi’s black and white look matched her husband’s, who wore a tropical button-down shirt and white pants. The famous musician sported a pair of black sunglasses and shoes. Heidi and Tom lovingly held hands as they walked around the sunny city and continued on with their vacation. Both stars also had on their fare share of jewelry, including gold bracelets and earrings.

On July 17, Heidi had a much more colorful outfit on when she and Tom hit the Miami beach. She opted for a funky blue, red, pink, and yellow design bikini top and bottoms, which she paired with a green bucket hat and oversized aviator sunglasses. Tom, for his part, donned maroon and white patterned RHUDE swim trunks and had his large collection of tattoos on display.

View Related Gallery Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz: Pics Of The Couple

The married couple of three years packed on loads of shameless PDA in paparazzi photos taken of the pair in Miami. One picture showed them standing in ankle-deep water embracing for a kiss. Heidi had her arms wrapped around Tom’s neck while he held her by the waist. These lovebirds just can’t take their hands off each other!