Why Scott Disick Stayed In Miami & Wasn’t With The Kids During Travis Barker’s Health Scare

In the hours following Travis Barker‘s frightening encounter with acute pancreatitis on June 28, his new wife Kourtney Kardashian, 43, was right by his side. But Scott Disick, 39, the father of her three children Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, was nowhere to be found. According to a source close to Scott, that’s because he knew their children were already well cared for — and he was right there to talk to them every day during his time in Miami.

“Scott will always put his kids first and he will always make sure that they are taken care of and are in good hands,” a source close to the reality personality told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “When Travis got hospitalized, Scott was in Miami and had a few work things planned, as he does a lot of business there. When Kourtney jumped to be by Travis’s side, the kids were already handed over to Kris and Kourtney’s sisters, who were happy to watch after them and make sure they were okay. Scott talks to his kids all day every day and this was no different.”

Additional comments from a separate source confirmed that Scott was confident his kids were in good hands and didn’t want to infringe on Kourt’s time with her kiddos. “Scott knows that there’s an entire village around the kids at all times,” they told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Scott would always drop everything and be there for his kids at the drop of a hat. Kourtney and the kids know that. If this was a situation where Scott needed to be there, he would’ve been,” the source told HL. “But it was Kourtney’s time with the kids so she just automatically asked her family since she knew Scott was out of town. He would’ve been more than happy to be there in a heartbeat, like he always is. He’s glad to hear Travis is on the mend to recovery but there wasn’t much left that was needed to be done.”

Travis, 46, has since been released from his sudden six-day-long hospitalization. Meanwhile, Scott has reportedly struggled with Kourtney and Travis’ passionate relationship. He wondered aloud if he would be essentially “pushed out” of the family during a Kardashians confessional on the Hulu’s show’s first season. And Kourtney and Travis’ three weddings were also apparently painful for him. “The worst part about all of this now is that, as he tries to move on, he has to experience Kourtney’s wedding not once, not twice, but three times,” an insider told HL EXCLUSIVELY back in May. “It is like he is reliving his worst nightmare over, and over, and then over again.”