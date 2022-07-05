Scott Disick Spends July 4th Surrounded By Bikini Clad Models At The Beach in Sizzling New Photos

Scott Disick spent his 4th of July in Miami. The 39-year-old was seen with several bikini clad women as partied on the beach in photos snapped on sunny Monday afternoon. Scott stayed casual in black Balenciaga swim shorts reading “East Hampton” and a purple plaid shirt, along with a fresh pair of white New Balance sneakers. He kept himself protected from the sun with a Chrome Hearts baseball cap and sunglasses.

The stunning women are unidentified, however, Scott was seen talking to a blonde in a one-shoulder red bikini as well as a second woman in a white bikini.

Just days before, he was also spotted hanging with Jake Paul‘s ex Abby Wetherington at an outdoor beach party, also in Miami, on July 1. She stunned in a black thong bikini with a criss cross top as she smiled and laughed while talking to the Talentless CEO.

Scott is seemingly single and ready to mingle after splitting with his most recent girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson, 27, after two months. Scott hinted that he was serious with the model after saying on The Kardashians that seeing someone in their “upper 20s” indicated so, even taking her to the Hulu premiere.

As for the split, it turns out Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian, 43, inadvertently played a role. “Rebecca told Scott that he will never be able to be serious with anyone until he gets over Kourtney and that she needed to move on. Getting caught up in his world was not what she wanted. Scott understood where she was coming from and he respects her for being honest with him,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Kourtney has, of course, moved on in a big way: the Poosh founder married Travis Barker, 46, after just over a year together. The two celebrated their nuptials with their friends and family in with a lavish Portofino ceremony and reception in late May.