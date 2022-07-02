Scott Disick Spotted Talking To Jake Paul’s Bikini Clad Ex Abby Wetherington: Photos

Scott Disick, 39, appeared to be single and ready to mingle during his latest public outing! The reality star was seen hanging out with Jake Paul‘s ex Abby Wetherington at an outdoor shindig in Miami, FL on July 1. The beauty was wearing a tiny black thong bikini and had her long brown hair down as she sat near other gorgeous gals, and at one point, she and the father-of-three were spotted engaged in conversation when he handed her a plate of something. The relaxed atmosphere allowed Scott, who recently broke up with Rebecca Donaldson, 27, after a two-month romance, to enjoy a drink and smoke a cigarette as he rocked a black short-sleeved button-down Prada shirt and matching shorts.

Scott’s latest outing comes after he sparked romance rumors when he was seen dining with Kimberly Stewart, 42, twice over a week ago. Although they appeared to be friendly during the fun times out, a source told us they are just friends and revealed that Scott is friends with the entire Stewart family, including Kimberly’s singer dad, Rod Stewart. “Scott is friends with the entire Stewart family, not just Kimberly. He’s known them for years and has hung out countless times with her brother and dad, too,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife last week.

“At this point, Scott and Kimberly have more of a sibling-type relationship and the romantic aspect just isn’t there,” the insider continued. “There is no attraction there and Scott looks at Kimberly like a sister. Kimberly recently finished some work for Scott reorganizing his home so they’ve been spending more time together, but it’s totally platonic.”

Kimberly and Scott were rumored to have hooked up years ago. Kimberly's mom Alana, disputed the rumor, telling People "absolutely no truth to that whatsoever," saying they have been childhood friends.

As Scott enjoys the single life, his ex Kourtney Kardashian, who is also the mother of his three kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, has been by her new husband Travis Barker‘s side in a Los Angeles hospital, where he’s reportedly being treated for pancreatitis. The lovebirds didn’t publicly speak out about the matter when it first happened, but Travis’ daughter Alabama, 16, asked fans for “prayers” shortly after he was admitted last week, and followed up with a message thanking her followers for the prayers.

Kourtney and Scott are no longer together, but they remain friendly as they co-parent their children. He’s also been featured on the family’s new Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, due to his close bonds with many of the family members.