Travis Barker Looks Fit & Well Back At Work In 1st Solo Photos Since Health Scare

After his 6 day stay in the hospital, Travis Barker looked healthy & fit as he was photographed at the recording studio.

July 7, 2022 3:21PM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen at Piazza Duomo on May 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy with Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya.
The Barkers are celebrating their recent wedding with a date night at Nobu and we catch Kourtney Kardashian Barker in a killer black dress meanwhile Travis wears his signature dark style. Travis Barker's stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya was also seen leaving the restaurant with the couple.
Image Credit: MEGA

Travis Barker is on the mend, thank goodness! The Blink-182 drummer was spotted outside a recording studio in LA, solo for the first time since his hospitalization for life-threatening pancreatitis, on July 6th. The 46-year-old appeared to be in great spirits and great health as he wore a white tank top that showed off his sleeves of tattoos, black sunglasses, a thick chain necklace and black jeans. Travis appeared to be taking a phone call in the pics that captured him leaving the recording studio, more than a week after he was rushed to the hospital on June 28th.

Travis Barker outside a LA recording studio on July 6, 2022. (MEGA)

These pics come the day after Travis first returned to the recording studio following his health scare. On June 5th, the rocker was spotted behind the wheel of a Mercedes G-Wagon on Tuesday, heading into a Calabasas recording studio, where he was photographed greeting the studio operator with a friendly fist bump. This back to work moment came after Travis was released from the hospital ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. He went on to spend the holiday with his wife Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 7, in the sun on a beach.

The photos from Kourtney and Travis’ relaxing July 4th were their first social media uploads since taking to the platform on Saturday, July 2nd, to give fans an update on Travis’ hospitalization. “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” Trav wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” he continued, calling himself “very grateful” for the treatment he received.

Travis Barker outside a LA recording studio on July 6, 2022. (MEGA)

“I am currently much better,” Travis concluded, and by the looks of the new pics of him at the studio, it seems he is definitely on the mend and feeling good!

