Scott Disick Spotted Leaving Miami Restaurant With Mystery Girl

May 8, 2022
Scott Disick, 38, may have a new female friend in his life! The Kardashians star was photographed leaving Papi Steak restaurant in Miami, FL with a mystery woman who walked beside him and got in his car at one point. The duo reportedly left the eatery around 2AM and appeared relaxed and content as they showed off fashionable outfits. Scott wore a black hoodie, tan pants, white sneakers, and a black baseball cap during the outing while the unidentified blonde gal wore a crop top under a black leather jacket, a black and white patterned mini skirt, and white chunky heels.

Scott appeared to try and hide his face as he walked by cameras in a few of the snapshots. He rocked a beard for the night and kept his head down even when he was in the front seat of the car. The girl sat in the backseat.

Scott’s latest outing with the mystery girl comes just one day after he was spotted hanging out with Rebecca Donaldson, whom he’s reportedly been dating. They were photographed on a balcony in Miami as the model wore a pink bikini that let her fit figure peek through. She was all smiles and appeared to be engaged in a conversation with Scott as he looked out and over the balcony.

Scott and Rebecca’s relationship is still pretty new, so it’s unclear if the two are planning on getting into a more serious romance. They made their red carpet debut at the April 7 premiere of The Kardashians and have been seen on other various outings since since then. One included a visit to hot spot Nobu restaurant a few days after the premiere.

In addition to the latest mystery girl and Rebecca, Scott has recently hung out with Larsa Pippen. Despite romance rumors, Larsa called their connection an “organic friendship” to Page Six. “Whenever he’s here [in Miami], he calls me and we always meet up for lunch,” she told the news outlet on May 5. “We’re just really good friends. We’ve been friends for a long time.”

 

