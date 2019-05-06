Kristen Stewart Rocks Sequin Black Crop Top, White Pants, & Orange Hair At Met Gala 2019

Kristen Stewart was positively glowing at the Met Gala red carpet this year – her bleached eyebrows, orange hair, and sequin outfit lit up the carpet!

We remember Kristen Stewart’s first Met Gala all the way back in 2010 – and now she’s back and better than ever! The Twilight star, 29, graced the red carpet with her presence, showing us all how it’s done! She honored the “Camping: Notes on Fashion” theme in Chanel, which is a brand she works with already on campaigns. Kristen stood apart from others in her outfit by adding bleached eyebrows and vibrant orange hair to the mix.

Kristen chose to wear a black sequin crop top and high-waisted white sequin pants for her outfit. She rocked a black and gold Chanel belt around her wide-legged pants. The star layered black and silver necklaces around her neck. Her platform white high-heels were almost completely hidden by her pants.

What stood out most from her outfit, though, was her bright orange hair and bleached-yellow brows. Kristen is normally seen in her blonde or brunette hair, but this orange look is definitely a newer red carpet look for her! Also, Kristen’s lightly-colored brows felt totally “camp” to us!

Kristen has rocked the Met Gala red carpet before, multiple times! She attended in 2013, wearing a red jumpsuit look paired with red eyeshadow, as well as in 2016, when she wore a grey-and-black long-sleeved dress with a short, blonde bob. Anytime Kristen walks the red carpet, it’s usually a fashion win, so we were happy to see the actress stop by the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6!

We can’t wait for what else is in store for the young actress. She has three projects set for 2019 release dates: Underwater, Against All Enemies, Charlie’s Angels, and Happiest Season, and with her talent, we know they’ll all be amazing! Kristen looked so amazing at the Met Gala, we hope she has an incredible time inside of the event, as well!