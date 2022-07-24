Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 18, Stuns In Cut Out Bikini As She Jokes She Got A ‘Little Too Sunkissed’

Leni Klum, 18, was the perfect picture of summer, in her latest social media photo! The daughter of Heidi Klum, 49, looked relaxed and pretty as she rocked a brown bikini over a sunburn while laying back on an outdoor deck chair, in the flattering pic, which was posted to her Instagram page on July 23. Her hair was down but slicked back and a black scrunchie was around one of her wrists as she put a confident facial expression on display.

“a little past sunkissed,” Leni captioned the photo before her followers left several compliments in the comments section. “Wow,” one follower wrote along with a heart-eyed emoji while another called her a “beauty.” Others showed sympathy for her sunburn, which seemed to be mostly in the upper part of her body. “You’re grand …. In the 80’s we added oil 😂😂😂 aloe Vera is you friend,” one comment read.

Leni’s latest summer photo comes after she happily graduated from high school last month. The teen’s model mom took to Instagram to share a video of her receiving her diploma at the ceremony and added a sweet caption that mentioned her pride. “I am VERY proud of you,” it read, along with graduation emojis and the hashtag “Classof2022.”

View Related Gallery Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights Eva Longoria shows off her incredible bikini body on the beach in Marbella. 23 Jul 2022 Pictured: Eva Longoria. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA880578_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Just a few days before Leni graduated, she joined her mom on the red carpet of the Jurassic World: Dominion premiere in Los Angeles, CA. She wore a stylish outfit that included a black sleeveless top, lace up figure-hugging pants with cut-outs down the front, and black boots. She also carried a black purse over one shoulder as she posed with Heidi, who wore a black and white patterned sleeveless dress with a plunging neckline and black strappy heels.

A month before that, Leni took to Instagram to share several photos of herself wearing her prom dress, which was a black strapless choice that looked radiant on her. She revealed the fashionable item was actually Heidi’s, which she wore in 1998, in the caption. “Prom night in mamas dress,” it read.