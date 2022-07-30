Heidi Klum, 49, Sizzles In White String Bikini As She Takes A Dip On St. Barts Vacation: Photos

Heidi Klum looked incredible during her 'hot girl summer' as she walked on sand with a large pink float around her, in a beach location.

By:
July 30, 2022 12:09PM EDT
Saint Barthelemy, SAINT BARTHELEMY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Heidi Klum soaks up the sun while vacationing with Tom Kaulitz and his brother Bill Kaulitz in St. Barts. The model was seen relaxing on a pink mermaid float while enjoying a holiday on the Caribbean island. The 49 year old former VS model slipped her stunning figure into a cheeky pink string bikini for the outing and was seen in a Grecian style coverup and wide brim sunhat as she walked on the beach. Pictured: Tom Kaulitz, Bill Kaulitz, Heidi Klum BACKGRID USA 29 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Heidi Klum, 49, was a gorgeous sight to see during her recent summer vacation. The pretty model was photographed walking on sand while wearing a white string bikini had letting her long tresses down, in sunny St. Barts. She also had a light pink and white water float around her waist as she made her way around the beach area and had fun in the water.

Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum in St. Barts. (BACKGRID)

Heidi took to her Instagram page to share her own eye-catching photo of herself in only the bottom part of her white thong bikini, and looked just as great. She was leaning on what appeared to be an outdoor bench and pillow as she stood in front of a palm tree, in the snapshot, and appeared confident and sexy. She again had her hair down and gave a slight smile to the camera as she turned her head.

“My hot girl summer 2022,” Heidi captioned her social media pic along with several appropriate emojis, including a sun, pink bikini, red heart, and a face surrounded by hearts. Although the German beauty turned comments off on the post, we’re sure it would have been full of compliments, since she has over 9 million devoted followers.

Before her latest bikini pics, Heidi made headlines for posing for a photo while wearing nothing and laying back in an unmade bed. The black and white pic was posted to social media and received a large number of likes. “Come back to bed baby,” she captioned it, leaving a lasting impression.

Heidi isn’t the only one in the family who’s gotten attention for epic photos. Her daughter Leni, 18, recently shared a photo of herself lounging around in a brown cutout bikini while she appeared to wear no makeup, and it received well above 1000 comments. The snapshot also showed off a sunburn she received and she took to the caption to seemingly joke about it. “a little past sun kissed,” she wrote.

