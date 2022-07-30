Heidi Klum, 49, Sizzles In White String Bikini As She Takes A Dip On St. Barts Vacation: Photos

Heidi Klum, 49, was a gorgeous sight to see during her recent summer vacation. The pretty model was photographed walking on sand while wearing a white string bikini had letting her long tresses down, in sunny St. Barts. She also had a light pink and white water float around her waist as she made her way around the beach area and had fun in the water.

Heidi took to her Instagram page to share her own eye-catching photo of herself in only the bottom part of her white thong bikini, and looked just as great. She was leaning on what appeared to be an outdoor bench and pillow as she stood in front of a palm tree, in the snapshot, and appeared confident and sexy. She again had her hair down and gave a slight smile to the camera as she turned her head.

“My hot girl summer 2022,” Heidi captioned her social media pic along with several appropriate emojis, including a sun, pink bikini, red heart, and a face surrounded by hearts. Although the German beauty turned comments off on the post, we’re sure it would have been full of compliments, since she has over 9 million devoted followers.

View Related Gallery Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights Forte dei Marmi, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - 33-year-old American actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens shows off her incredible beach physique while enjoying a summer holiday with her sister Stella in Italy. Pictured: Vanessa Hudgens BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Photopress / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Before her latest bikini pics, Heidi made headlines for posing for a photo while wearing nothing and laying back in an unmade bed. The black and white pic was posted to social media and received a large number of likes. “Come back to bed baby,” she captioned it, leaving a lasting impression.

Heidi isn’t the only one in the family who’s gotten attention for epic photos. Her daughter Leni, 18, recently shared a photo of herself lounging around in a brown cutout bikini while she appeared to wear no makeup, and it received well above 1000 comments. The snapshot also showed off a sunburn she received and she took to the caption to seemingly joke about it. “a little past sun kissed,” she wrote.