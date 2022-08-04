Heidi Klum, 49, Dances In Tiny String Bikini & Rocks Matching Hat On Vacay: Video

Heidi Klum, 49, is having a very good morning. The TV host and model extraordinaire danced to “Good Morning” from Singin’ In The Rain while wearing a tiny string bikini and matching hat. Heidi also rocked cool shades and let her beachy waves feel that summer air.

Heidi showed off her sun-kissed glow in a second post from her beach vacation. She winked at the camera and then revealed her new sunglasses while laying out by the pool. “Sun is out,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Heidi and husband Tom Kaulitz are on their anniversary trip. The couple celebrated their 3-year wedding anniversary on August 3. In a sweet anniversary post, Heidi and Tom ran into the St. Barts water holding hands. “He’s the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person,” Heidi gushed about Tom to Us Weekly back in 2018. “I feel so lucky. I don’t know when I was this happy the last time in my life. I mean, I am with my children, but with, you know, a man. He’s absolutely wonderful.”

The supermodel is soaking up these last days of vacation before America’s Got Talent heads into the season 17 live shows. After weeks of previously filmed auditions, Heidi and the other judges will be headed to Hollywood to watch the top 55 acts perform live in hopes of making it to the finale. The season 17 finale will be a two-night finale and air on September 13 and 14.

As Heidi and Tom live it up on a romantic beach getaway, Heidi’s daughter, Leni Klum, has been in Italy. The 18-year-old attended the Luisaviaroma for UNICEF Gala on July 30. The 18-year-old model wore a pretty lace dress for the event. She later changed into a second look, a Michael Kors sequined dress, which she showed off on Instagram. Leni is following in her mom’s footsteps in the modeling world, and she’s already making quite a name for herself.