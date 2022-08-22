Heidi Klum Covers Naked Body In Sunscreen For End Of Summer Sexy ‘Allure’ Shoot

If there’s one thing for sure about Heidi Klum, it is that she is always showing off her figure on social media and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 49-year-old posted a photo of herself taken from Allure magazine that pictured her completely topless while covered in a thick layer of sunscreen.

Heidi posted the photo with the caption, “It’s another hot one … don’t forget to wear your spf #selfcaresunday.” In the photo, Heidi wore nothing but an oversized tan sun hat and as for her glam, she rocked a sultry smokey eye and a bright red lip. You can clearly see her bare chest in the photo which was covered in a thick layer of white SPF.

Heidi has been posting a ton of sexy photos and videos lately and just the other day, she posted a slow-motion video of herself jumping for joy while wearing a tiny blue patterned string bikini.

Heidi’s bikini featured a blue top with large rainbow polka dots and matching, super cheeky bottoms with ties on the side. As for her glam, she went completely makeup-free and had her long blonde hair down and natural.

Heidi rocked a slew of sexy bikinis while on vacation in St. Barths and aside from this one, she posted a video of her and Tom Kaulitz from behind as they held hands and ran into the ocean.

In that video, Heidi wore a pink string bikini with high-rise bottoms that had skinny straps on the side of the cheeky bottoms. Another one of our favorite swimsuits from her recently was her bright pink cheetah print Dolce & Gabbana bikini while posing on the beach.