Sofia Vergara Addresses Joe Manganiello Divorce for the First Time: ‘I’ve Been Moving On’

Sofia Vergara opened up about how she’s been feeling about her divorce from Joe Manganiello in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning on Sunday, January 15. When asked about the split, the Griselda actress, 51, revealed that she’s looking forward, following the split. Sofia also revealed her feelings on the media attention surrounding their divorce. Towards the end of the response, she simply said, “I’ve been moving on.”

Sofia shared her feelings about the split and the subsequent coverage of it towards the end of the interview. “You’re out there [in the public eye] and people know that’s part of being a celebrity,” she told the news program. “I knew it was gonna happen. You can’t hide those things.”

While the news reports were expected, Sofia also explained that she felt like it “wasn’t bad,” and she didn’t think that any news of their divorce was false or exaggerated. “I think, you know, I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. And I thought that they were gonna invent more things, and you know how it usually is,” she said. “I was surprised and, you know, they, they kind of just said what it was and, and that was it.”

Sofia and Joe announced that they were getting a divorce after seven years of marriage in a joint statement in July 2023. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Since the split, Sofia has spoken about how it’s been a challenging time but hasn’t discussed the divorce in detail. “I don’t want to say ‘bad’ or anything like that, but [this year has] been very interesting and very difficult,” she said to People in November.

Sofia was seen out and about with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman a few times after her and Joe’s divorce. The Magic Mike actor has also been dating actress Caitlin O’Connor and the pair made their red carpet debut in December.