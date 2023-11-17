Sofía Vergara Says She Had a ‘Very Difficult Year’ 4 Months After Joe Manganiello Split

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Sofía Vergara, 51, has been embracing the single life, but it doesn’t mean her post-divorce era has been an easy ride. The Modern Family alum spoke with PEOPLE on November 16 and opened up about the year she has had following her split from Joe Manganiello, 46. “I’ve had a very interesting year,” the mother-of-one said while at an event for her skincare line, Toty. “I don’t want to say ‘bad’ or anything like that, but it’s been very interesting and very difficult.”

Later, the Toty founder was more specific and cited her divorce as one of the several vicissitudes she has faced this year. “I went through a divorce this year,” Sofia said, before adding, “the SAG strike that went on for so long… I’ve seen my friends struggle — some had to take their kids out of their schools or had problems with their mortgages, so it’s been a weird, weird year.”

Despite her split from the True Blood alum and the SAG-AFTRA strike that recently came to an end, Sofia said she has a positive mindset for 2024. “It’s not like it’s bad,” she added. “I think all the things are resolving, everything is going to be okay and I’m very excited for next year.” Joe and his now-ex were married from 2015 until he filed for divorce near the end of July. He also cited “irreconcilable differences” in the divorce docs four months ago.

The 51-year-old also gushed to the mag that she is excited for her upcoming Netflix series, Griselda, set to premiere in January 2024. “I start the world press tour right after New Year’s [Eve], so I’m ready for that,” she swooned. “It’s going to be exciting.” When asked by PEOPLE if Sofia hopes the coming year will be a “fresh start” she joked that she doesn’t feel “fresh” anymore. “I hope so,” she said before adding, “I don’t know if there’s such a thing as a fresh start at 51.”

Sofia went on to explain what else she looks forward to in the new year. “I don’t know if I’m fresh anymore, but I’m just excited,” she continued. “I’m excited for the TV show that is coming. I’m excited for Toty, which has been doing really well since we started and people are loving it because it’s such a good quality product.” The starlet launched her skincare brand this summer and has been promoting it via social media (see video above).