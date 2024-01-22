Sofia Vergara Reveals the Reason Why She & Second Husband Joe Manganiello Got Divorced

Sofia Vergara, 51, is opening up about the reason for her divorce from her second husband, Joe Manganiello, 47. The actress admitted their ages and different view on having children is what ultimately caused their split, which happened last year.

“Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger,” she told Spanish newspaper El País. “He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”

Sofia welcomed her son Manolo with her first husband Joe Gonzalez in 1991 and admitted she doesn’t want to add any more kids to her brood. “I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore,” she continued. “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.”

Despite the split from her second husband, Joe, Sofia has remained optimistic about her future and a possible blended family. “So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I’m almost in menopause, it’s the natural way of things,” she explained. “When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life. That’s what I have to do.”

Sofia and Joe confirmed their marriage was over in July 2023, when he filed for divorce.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the former couple said in a joint statement, days before the official paperwork was filed. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Since the end of their marriage, Joe has romantically moved on with Caitlin O’Connor and they made their red carpet debut as a couple in December 2023. “Joe and Caitlin are both so easygoing that they work really well together,” a source told Us Weekly about the relationship. “She’s not a big drinker or a party girl.”

Another source said that marriage and kids are a possibility for the lovebirds in the future.