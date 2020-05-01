Sofia Vergara, 47, Shares Major Throwback Pic With Son Manolo & Fans Think She Hasn’t Aged

Sofia Vergara looks exactly the same as she did twenty plus years ago in a stunning throwback photo she just posted!

Can you spot the difference? Sofia Vergara, 47, lefts fan absolutely speechless when she shared a throwback Instagram photo with her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 27, on Thursday, April 30. “#TBT to the 90’s Miami,” she captioned the pic along with a palm tree, sun and dolphin emoji. The mother/son duo cozied up in the photo with little Manolo tilting his head from the camera while rocking a bowl cut that was quite the popular hair trend back in the day. Meanwhile his superstar mother looks to have NOT AGED A DAY as she appeared just as gorgeous then as she does now. Every part of her face looked incredible including the bright red lipstick that she used on her pout, her perfectly done brows and beautiful hazel eyes.

Sofia was met with endless compliments in the pic’s comments section with many repeatedly calling her “gorgeous” and “ageless” while gushing how cute she looked with her son. Nothing much has changed in the beauty department for her since that photo was taken as she has done an expert job at looking fabulous at every step along the way. Her passion for fashion mixed with her flawless figure has caught the eye of many, especially over the past month during her time in self-isolation that included her posing for the ‘gram in just a skimpy bikini!

Yes, the former Modern Family star almost let it all hang out right by her pool during a “patio picnic” with her super hunky husband Joe Manganiello, 43. She posed from the backside (with him presumably taking the photo) in her revealing bathing suit during a gorgeous sunny day on Saturday, April 25.

The married couple enjoyed a fabulous night out on the town in Las Vegas shortly before self-isolation began. Sofia, in true fashion, turned heads in a sizzling two-piece ensemble that included a strapless top and detailed skirt which expertly showed off just a glimpse of her toned midsection.