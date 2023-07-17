Sofia Vergara, 51, Stuns In Leopard Thong Swimsuit On Lavish Italian Getaway Amid Divorce

In her single-gal era! Just hours prior to Sofía Vergara, 51, and Joe Manganiello, 46, announcing their divorce, the brunette beauty took to Instagram to share some sexy bikini content. In the photos and video, Sofia rocked a deep-blue animal print thong one-piece swimsuit. The 51-year-old paired the stunning swimsuit with several stacked bracelets, a gold cocktail ring, and a brown lip. “@cb0728 we’re going to die of the heat but happy!!! 92 degrees in Ravello!!”, the Modern Family alum captioned the first post.

Sofia looked chic in the thong swimsuit and gave her 30.3 million fans several angles of her ensemble in the carousel of photos. “Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!”, she captioned the second post of her bikini. The mother-of-one appeared to be lounging on the rooftop of the hotel Caruso, which she tagged on the post. Soon after she shared the sizzling hot posts, many of her followers flocked to the comments to gush over Sofia’s bikini.

“That explains the heatwave!”, one admirer joked in the comments of the video, while another added, “Most beautiful woman of the world for already many many years.” Others took to the comments of her second post to swoon over Sofia more. “I can’t believe you are 51,” one fan gushed, along with a heart eyes emoji. Meanwhile, a separate fan noted that the Columbia native is turning up the heat more than the city she is in. “You are even hotter than Ravello,” they penned, while a fifth added, “Gorgeous Sofía.”

Amid sharing a plethora of photos from her vacation in Italy, sadly, Sofia and Joe confirmed the news of their divorce that same day. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” their statement to Page Six read. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.” A source allegedly close to the couple also told the outlet that the ex lovebirds have been “growing apart for a while now.” HollywoodLife reached out to reps for Sofia and Joe, but did not receive an immediate response.

The Magic Mike star and Sofia got married nearly eight years ago in Nov. 2015 and did not welcome any kids together. Many fans speculated ahead of the news that the duo was having trouble after the 46-year-old shared a throwback photo for Sofia on her birthday with a seemingly cold caption. “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!”, he captioned the post on Jul. 10. And when she celebrated her birthday in Italy on Jul. 11, her soon-to-be ex-husband was not included in her birthday video. Instead, Sofia has been enjoying Italy sans Joe for one week leading up to the news of their split.