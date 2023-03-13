‘Euphoria’ Star Hunter Schafer Wore Nothing But A Feather Top At An Oscars After-Party: Photos

All eyes were on Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer, 24, as she stepped onto the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party red carpet in nothing but a feathered top and silk maxi skirt! The gown was designed by Ludovic de Saint Sernin for Ann Demeulemeester and featured a feather bandeau-style top held up by nothing more than a tiny thin band. Hunter’s bottom portion included a sexy silk maxi skirt with a long train. The openly transgender model paired the jaw-dropping ensemble with a chic smokey eye and nude lip. Hunter’s accessories were minimal, as she opted to wear no more than a few silver rings and white platform heels.

View Related Gallery Oscars 2023: Highlights From The Show Jimmy Kimmel 95th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023 Best Supporting Actor, Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) 95th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023

Soon after the designer took to Instagram to showcase the look, many of the 24-year-old’s fans went wild for the revealing ensemble. “best dressed,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “This was made for her. So ethereal and pretty.” A separate follower almost mistook Hunter for 60-year-old Panic Room star Jodie Foster. “For a second I thought Jodie Foster looks so young and fit in this pic,” they admitted. Finally, a separate admirer applauded Hunter and the designers for the bold look. “Culture has officially been reset,” they gushed.

Interestingly, the white dress was featured on the designer’s Instagram just five days ago, as it was debuted during the Fall/Winter 2023 show on Mar. 8. “First Ann Demeulemeester Parade by Ludovic de Saint Sernin – Fall-Winter 2023 eme A huge thank you for this magical moment that I will never forget and will always be etched in my heart. I love you, Ludovic,” they captioned the carousel of runway photos. That time, it was model, Lainey Hearn, who rocked the look and paired it with on-trend black leather boots.

Sunday wasn’t Hunter’s first Oscars after-party either, as she attended the 2022 extravaganza alongside her beau, Dominic Fike, 27. Last March, she opted for a daring Rick Owens denim dress, which featured a long-sleeve design and a long train. Hunter also brought her beau as her date that evening, who rocked a black bedazzled suit. Dominic and his Euphoria co-star sparked romance rumors in Jan. 2022, amid the shows second season airing on HBO. It is not clear why Dominic did not attend the after-party alongside his leading lady last night.

Oscars after-parties aside, the impressive model and actress has been busy with many projects in recent months. Later, she is set to star in this year’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes alongside West Side Story star Rachel Zegler and industry icon Viola Davis. Some of Hunter’s other works include the 2021 Anime film, Belle, and the upcoming movie, Cuckoo, set to premiere later in 2023. In addition, Hunter revealed she’s the latest face of Mugler’s Angel Elixir on Mar. 1. The promo video, shared via her Instagram, showed the starlet in a chic Mugler sequined gown. Clearly, someone is booked and busy!