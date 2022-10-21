Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike’s Relationship Timeline: Everything To Know About ‘Euphoria’ Pair

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike are two rising stars, and they’re also one of the hottest young couples in the entertainment business! Hunter, 23, entered the public eye in 2017 for her protests against North Carolina’s Public Facilities Privacy And Security Act, which prevented transgender people who have not undergone gender reassignment surgery from using the bathrooms which affirm their gender. For her activism, the model, who is transgender, was featured in Teen Vogue, and she’s modeled for a variety of brands. Dominic, 26, rose to fame releasing his songs online, and he’s been a rising star in the music industry, collaborating with stars like Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract and Justin Bieber on a number of tracks. He dropped his debut album What Could Possibly Go Wrong in 2020.

While the couple are both stars from different fields, they are also both stars of the HBO series Euphoria. Hunter plays Jules Vaughn, a trans student at the East Highland school. Dominic joined the cast in season two as Elliot, who interferes with Jules’ relationship with Rue (played by Zendaya). Now that the couple have been dating for some time, find out more about the two Euphoria stars’ relationship.

How did they meet?

While Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike have mostly kept their relationship private, it appears that the couple didn’t meet until the singer appeared on Euphoria. With the show’s second season premiering in January 2022, the couple met on-set for the show. While Hunter and Zendaya said that they were reluctant about the storylines that Elliot would bring to the show (and the “Rules” shippers), the model explained that they were both happy with what Dominic brought in a January 2022 interview with Variety. “As we saw more of what it brought into the story and the script, it became a more interesting and exciting prospect, and once Dom came on board, he made it a lot of fun,” she said.

Dominic revealed that he had an easy connection with Hunter as soon as they met during his first days shooting Euphoria, while he said some of his other co-stars were “very intimidating,” in a GQ profile. He explained that he was moved when he saw her film a crying scene and asked her to teach him how to cry on command. “I wanted to hug her. The tears started going, she said, ‘Okay, I’m ready.’ And then they did the scene,” he told GQ.

The Don’t Forget About Me singer explained that working on the show helped their relationship blossom, and before they knew it, they were falling in love. “In those moments, your relationship is accelerated,” he told GQ. “You’re so vulnerable with someone, immediately. Which usually takes a long time. Some people fall in love, like, f**king months after they meet, or years after. We developed an attraction—it sped it up so fast. We just really got to know each other so quickly.”

While they made their first public appearance together as a couple months later, the first of the pair’s red carpets was actually when they appeared at a photocall for Euphoria back in January, per People. Along with shots of them with the cast and on their own, the two smiled for a photo together, but didn’t show any PDA.

When did they become official?

While the couple has mostly kept their relationship private, speculation that the two were an item began shortly after the second season (which included them smooching on-screen) premiered. They were seen holding hands on date nights in Hollywood in January, and Dominic even shared a photo of Hunter that he took backstage when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in January, per Seventeen. Despite speculation, the couple seemed to confirmed their romance when Dominic posted a photo of them kissing on his Instagram Story in February 2022. While the pair locked lips, the singer wrote “Happy birthday, happy birthday” in the pic.

Just days after the photo went live, Hunter was asked what her “dream festival lineup” would be in a video for New York Magazine. She listed Venezuelan musician Arca, late electronic pioneer Sophie “if she was still here,” rapper Quay Dash, and Tyler, The Creator. While she didn’t say anything more, she obviously included her boyfriend in her fantasy lineup. Later in the clip, the interviewer also asked “Why do fools fall in love?” Hunter responded with a laugh. “I’m a fool. S**t is dumb,” she said.

Dominic is clearly head-over-heels for Hunter. He revealed that he had gone to the Prada store in SoHo eight times in four days mostly to look at photos of his girlfriend in the ad displays, while she was out of town. He called the photos of her “the best part.”

Nearly a month after going public on Instagram, the couple shared a few shots from a tropical vacation they took together on Dominic’s Instagram Story. He posted a shot of Hunter as well as one of them together by the water, via Pop Crave. Shortly after that, Hunter and Dominic made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on March 27, 2022. Hunter stunned in a long gray gown, while the singer sported an all-black outfit, with glitter on his blazer.

Current relationship status

While the pair have mostly kept their relationship private, the pair seems to still be going strong, months after first making their romance public.

They have been spotted out on a few occasions, and they’ve shown love to each other on social media on occasion. Despite some rumors that the pair had split up (via Seventeen), fans spotted the pair holding hands while walking around at the Outside Lands music fest back in August and shared the video on Twitter. When summer 2022 came to an end, Hunter included a shot of her and Dominic cozying up together in a photo dump on her Instagram. She also commented a heart on one of Dominic’s September posts.