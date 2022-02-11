‘Euphoria’s Dominic Fike & Hunter Schafer Seemingly Confirm Romance By Kissing In New Photo

After weeks of rumors that Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer are a couple IRL, the two shared a kiss in a new photo posted to the actor’s Instagram Story on Feb. 10.

Elliot and Jules from Euphoria are an off-screen couple! Dominic Fike, 26, and Hunter Schafer, 22, confirmed fans’ suspicions that they’re dating by posting a kissing photo on Instagram. Dominic shared the image on his Instagram Story on Feb. 10. In the pic, he and Hunter are seated next to each other at a restaurant, locking lips. The photo is captioned, “Happy birthday happy birthday,” although both stars’ birthdays were in December.

This post comes after weeks of romance rumors about the Euphoria co-stars. Amidst online buzz that the two might be a couple, they were photographed holding hands while leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles in mid-January, as well. They then had another dinner outing a few weeks later, and were once again seen holding hands as they left the hotspot.

Hunter plays Jules on Euphoria, and has been a main character since the first season. Meanwhile, Dominic just joined the hit HBO show for season two, making his acting debut as Elliot. Zendaya’s character, Rue, meets Elliot in the first episode of the season and they start doing drugs together. Rue, Jules and Elliot start spending time together, but Rue and Elliot keep their drug use from Jules. Eventually, Elliot and Jules start hooking up behind Rue’s back, and he spills Rue’s secret.

In the show’s most recent episode, Jules brought her concerns about Rue’s drug use to Rue’s mom, and it led to a complete breakdown for Rue. After exploding on her mom, sister and Jules, she ran away from home and spent the rest of the episode evading the cops. As she was trying to escape the law, she was also trying to find drugs anywhere she could as she fought withdrawal symptoms. Things definitely aren’t looking good for Rue and Jules on the show, but in real life, Zendaya and Hunter certainly seem to be thriving! Of course, Zendaya has been happily dating Tom Holland, with the two going public with their romance during summer 2021.