Kelsea Ballerini Stops Her Own Concert To Ask About Taylor Swift’s Opening Night Set List

Kelsea Ballerini proved she’s always and forever a Swiftie! The 29-year-old country star paused her own Detroit concert to ask fans about Taylor Swift‘s “The Eras Tour,” which was going down live 2,000 miles away in Glendale, Arizona! “I just have one question. I’m gonna stop after this but I just have one question,” she said in a video captured on Friday, March 17 and shared to TikTok. “Has she … is ‘Cruel Summer’ on the setlist?” she then inquired, referencing the viral hit off 2019’s Lover.

Kelsea stunned as she wore a shiny gold dress on stage, also holding a very important instrument: her guitar. As fans cheered back at her, seemingly giving her a “yes” to the track making the the cut. “It was?!” the “Peter Pan” singer then replied as she blowed a kiss in the air — much like many Swifties who were lucky to be in the Arizona arena on Friday night. “Wow, that’s my Super Bowl, I gotta be honest…Alright. Wow. That’s all I needed to know. Thank you for that,” she then said.

“Cruel Summer” was perhaps one of the most long awaited songs for a live performance, which initially would have been part of Taylor’s 2020 Lover Fest which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortly after, the GRAMMY winning singer dropped her surprise album Folklore, followed by sister project Evermore just months later in December. Most recently, she released concept album Midnights, which has spawned hits like “Lavender Haze,” “Vigilante S—,” and “Karma.”

Taylor played for three hours and 12 minutes as she took fans through the various “eras” of her career which a shockingly long 44 song set list from albums Speak Now, Red, 1989, and more. The costume changes were also impressive, as Taylor paid tribute to some of her most iconic performance and music video looks over the years, including a gold, glittery gown for “Love Story,” the top hat and black shirts for “22” (along with a t-shirt that read, “not a lot going on at the moment”), a Speak Now era fringe dress and more.