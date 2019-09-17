Taylor Swift Announces Summer 2020 Festival Tour — See Full List Of Dates

After the release of Taylor Swift’s new album, ‘Lover,’ fans knew a tour announcement would come eventually — and now we know when she’s hitting the road to promote this new record!

Taylor Swift, 29, is getting ready to hit the road again! The singer announced her newest tour (sort of) on Sept. 17, and fans are already freaking out about getting tickets to the upcoming shows. The announcement revealed that Taylor will be promoting her new album, Lover, during summer 2020, with international festival dates in Belgium, Germany, Norway, Denmark, Poland, France, Portugal and Brazil. Then, there will be two festivals that she made up herself — Lover Fest West and Lover Fest East — in the United States (Los Angeles, CA and Foxborough, MA).

“For me, the Lover album is open fields and sunsets and SUMMER,” Taylor explained. “I want to celebrate the album and perform i live with you in a way that feels authentic to the music. I want to go to some places I haven’t been and play festivals for the first time in ages…and where we didn’t have festivals, we made some. Introducing, Lover Fest East and West. Details and additional dates coming soon!” Her Instagram post confirmed that there will be more U.K. and International dates to come, as well as more festivals announced.

The last time Taylor toured was back in 2018, when she hit the road for her Reputation Stadium Tour. The tour started in May 2018 and lasted until mid-November. It took Taylor all over the world — from the U.S. to Canada to Europe to Australia and even Japan. However, there were plenty of countries that Taylor skipped out on during the tour, and fans have been anxiously waiting for her to return. See the list of dates here:

This tour will support Taylor’s seventh studio album, Lover, and fans are already trying to figure out which of the record’s 18 songs will make the setlist. Lover has already gotten a ton of buzz, so this tour is sure to be HUGE!