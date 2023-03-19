Emma Stone Belts Out Pal Taylor Swift’s ‘You Belong With Me’ At Her 1st ‘Eras Tour’ Show: Watch

Emma Stone, 34, supported friend Taylor Swift, 33, when she attended the singer’s opening show of her Eras Tour in Glendale, AZ and brought high energy. The actress was recorded enthusiastically singing along and dancing to some of Taylor’s biggest hits, including “You Belong With Me” and “Fearless,” by some fellow concert attendees, and the clips have already gone viral. She wore a black tank top at the show and had some of her shoulder-length red hair pulled back.

“emma stone losing her gd mind over YBWM,” TikTok user @oreoofficial wrote in the caption of the clip shared. The second clip was shared via Twitter and featured Emma during the “Fearless” moment. It didn’t take long for fans to comment on the clips once they were published, and many praised the Easy A star for being herself and thoroughly enjoying the music.

EMMA STONE DANCING TO FEARLESS pic.twitter.com/bWpUzm4EyR — N • Glendale (@youremyloverr) March 18, 2023

“OMG that’s so cool,” one user wrote, while another added, “as she should.” A third wrote, “if emma stone was that close to me i’m sorry taylor but i think i would’ve passed out and missed the show LOL,” and a fourth shared, “Emma has always been a swiftie and I’m happy she got tickets to go.” Many other Taylor fans also admitted they could relate to her excitement.

The videos of Emma at Taylor’s show doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering the two ladies have been good friends for years. They reportedly first met in 2008 at the Young Hollywood Awards and hit it off right away. Emma previously spoke about the first meeting, in a 2011 MTV interview.

“We met at the Young Hollywood Awards,” she said at the time. “We met there three years ago, and then I listened to some of her music, and I wrote her an e-mail saying I liked her music, I swear. And then we started talking and hanging out.”

The pals were first spotted hanging out in 2009 and continued to have a close friendship in the years that followed. Emma even once admitted she got to hear Taylor’s 2010 album, Speak Now, before it was released. Although a lack of recent sightings together sparked rumors that the two may have moved on from their friendship, Emma’s latest appearance at Taylor’s show seems to prove that theory wrong.