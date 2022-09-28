‘Deadpool 3’: Hugh Jackman’s Return & Everything Else You Need To Know

Deadpool 3 is one of the most highly-anticipated upcoming superhero films. Ryan Reynolds is returning as the beloved anti-hero Wade Wilson/Deadpool, who made his on-screen debut back in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Deadpool got his own movie in 2016 which grossed over $782 million at the worldwide box office and was warmly received by critics. The sequel, Deadpool 2, came out two years later and earned over $785 million worldwide with positive critic responses. Both films are rated R and break the fourth wall.

Deadpool/Wade Wilson is a former special forces operative-turned-mercenary who takes a serum that gives him mutant genes. Ryan Reynolds is the perfect actor for the role and he’s become synonymous with the Deadpool character. Fans are pumped for the third film, especially because Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine. Also, it’s the first Deadpool film to be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Here’s what you need to know about Deadpool 3, including the release date, the cast, and more.

‘Deadpool 3’ Release Date

The third Deadpool movie will be released in theaters on September 6, 2024. Ryan confirmed this via a social media video on September 27, 2022. He also confirmed that the official title for the superhero flick is Deadpool 3. After its theatrical run, the film is expected to be available to stream on Disney+, which is home to the first two Deadpool movies. Filming on Deadpool 3 is set to begin in 2023.

‘Deadpool 3’ Cast & Crew

Ryan Reynolds, 45, as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman, 53, as Wolverine are the only confirmed casting in Deadpool 3, so far. Leslie Uggams is expected to return as Blind Al, Deadpool’s roommate and BFF. Other cast members who could return for the third film include Josh Brolin as Cable, Zazie Beatz as Domino, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and more. Since this is the first Deadpool movie to be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s also a chance we see characters from any of the MCU movies.

Shawn Levy is directing Deadpool 3. Shawn previously worked with Ryan on Free Guy and The Adam Project. He’s also an executive producer on Netflix’s Stranger Things. Bob’s Burgers screenwriters Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin are writing Deadpool 3 with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first two films.

Is Hugh Jackman Returning As Wolverine In ‘Deadpool 3’?

Yes, Hugh Jackman is playing Logan/Wolverine again for Deadpool 3. Ryan Reynolds basically broke the internet when he announced this news on Sept. 27. “Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now,” Ryan said at the beginning of the social media video. “I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning.”

Then, Ryan revealed that the Deadpool team decided to bring back Wolverine. “Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” he asked as Hugh nonchalantly walked by behind him. “Yeah, sure, Ryan,” Hugh replied.

Hugh first portrayed Wolverine, the Marvel comic book character with Adamantium metal claws, in 2000’s X-Men and went on to portray him in nine films, the last being 2017’s Logan. The beloved character died in Logan (SPOILER ALERT!), but Ryan and Hugh confirmed that Wolverine’s passing isn’t being undone by Deadpool 3. “Logan takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan. Not touching that,” Ryan second in a second video. It’s possible Hugh is plying a different iteration of Logan/Wolverine thanks to the multiverse in the MCU.

What Will ‘Deadpool 3’ Be About?

No plot details have been revealed for Deadpool 3. This will be a game-changing movie for the franchise, since it’s now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney acquired 21st Century Fox back in 2019, thus obtaining the rights to the Deadpool and X-Men franchises. That allowed for Patrick Stewart‘s Professor Charles Xavier to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now, Deadpool exists in the same universe as beloved MCU characters like Elizabeth Olsen‘s Wanda Maximoff, Paul Rudd‘s Ant-Man, Brie Larson‘s Captain Marvel, and more.

Deadpool 3 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick teased the third movie back in 2019 and spoke about how Deadpool will be integrated into the MCU.

“There’s a lot to be sorted out, like how Deadpool fits into the Marvel Universe with the other characters and into the release schedule of the MCU,” Paul told Den of Geek. “Then it’s, do the X-Men get in there at some point? Fantastic Four? There’s a lot to be sorted out and I think we’re all getting a much needed rest from Deadpool — Ryan and us and everybody.” Rhett added, “The promise is that there will be more Deadpool. He will live in the R-rated universe that we’ve created, and hopefully we’ll be allowed to play a little bit in the MCU sandbox as well and incorporate him into that.”