Ryan Reynolds’ Trainer Shares Sexy Shirtless Pics Of The Actor From ‘Deadpool 2’ & Fans Are Drooling

Ryan Reynolds’ personal trainer Don Saladino took to Instagram on Sept. 18 to share two eye-catching photos of the hunk flaunting his muscles while shirtless during his prep for his 2018 film ‘Deadpool 2’.

Ryan Reynolds, 42, got a little praise from trainer Don Saladino when the workout instructor took to Instagram to post photos of the actor shirtless to prove he knows how to help people get into the best shape of their lives! Don’s post included two photos of a standing and smiling Ryan showing off his six pack muscles while wearing green pants over Calvin Klein underwear that was sticking out over the top of the hem. In the caption, he revealed the photos were taken while he was helping Ryan prepare to film his 2018 movie Deadpool 2 and also promoted a podcast. “Here is a never before seen pic of @vancityreynolds during his prep for @deadpoolmovie 2. This guy keeps getting better every year!😉 To listen to the ‘How to look like a Superhero’ Podcast swipe up in my stories. Thank you @slate for having me on,” the caption read.

It didn’t take long for fans to react to Don’s post and they naturally had a lot of positive comments. “My dream shape,” one comment read. “Oh my my my,” another read. “This guy is literally the reason I started working out. 💪” a third response read. Other followers just posted simple heart-eyed emojis and/or hearts, proving the photos made quite the impression.

When Ryan’s not preparing for movies and looking amazing, he’s spending time with his family. The father-of-two is getting ready to welcome a third child with wife Blake Lively, 32, and he recently took to Instagram to share the joy by posting Blake’s baby bump in honor of her birthday on Aug. 25.

Don’s latest pics of Ryan definitely didn’t disappoint fans! We’ll be on the lookout to see if he shares anymore that they can gush about!