‘Deadpool 3’ Super Bowl Trailer: Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Unite in First Footage

It’s about time Deadpool and Wolverine crossed paths. While we’ve seen Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on set as the iconic characters, it’s nothing like seeing the actual footage come to life. The first trailer for the highly-anticipated Deadpool 3, which is officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine, premiered during the 2024 Super Bowl on February 11. The film will be hitting theaters on July 26, 2024.

At the start of the trailer, Deadpool’s pals sing “Happy Birthday” to him, but they’re interrupted by members of the Time Variance Authority who capture him. Their leader, played by Succession star Matthew Macfadyen, tells Deadpool, “You are special. This is your change to be a hero among heroes.”

Deadpool suits up for a bunch of awesome action scenes in the trailer. At the very end, he’s knocked to the floor and is approached by the one and only Wolverine!

In addition to Ryan and Hugh, Deadpool 3 also stars Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen, Morena Baccarin, and Brianna Hildebrand. Jennifer Garner will be making her triumphant return as Elektra after nearly 20 years.

Ahead of the big game, director Shawn Levy was asked about some scoop regarding Deadpool 3. “I so cherish my friendship with Ryan Reynolds and it would be so sad if it ended in murder. And if I answered you with anything Deadpool-related, it would end with my untimely death, and that would be so sad,” the director told Deadline.

As the cast and crew filmed the latest Deadpool film, paparazzi photos were released that spoiled some of the film’s scenes. Ryan spoke out about the leaks and how he was dedicated to preserving the movie’s theatrical experience for fans. “Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies,” he said on Instagram, according to IGN. “It is important for us to shoot the new Deadpool film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally.”

He added, “The film is built for audience joy – and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they’re excited. I realize these aren’t real-world issues and it’s firmly in the ‘good problems’ bucket. I love making this movie.”