Hugh Jackman Returning As Wolverine In ‘Deadpool 3’, Ryan Reynolds Reveals: Watch

Image Credit: Joe Lederer/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation./Everett Collection

Today is a good day for Hugh Jackman fans! In a surprise announcement by both Ryan Reynolds, 45, and Hugh, 53, they revealed Hugh will return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. “Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now,” the husband of Blake Lively said at the beginning of the social media video. “I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning.”

He went on to further explain how challenging it is to bring a new Deadpool movie that stands out from the others before revealing the “one idea” the team had: to bring in Wolverine. “Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” he asked as Hugh nonchalantly walked by behind him. “Yeah, sure, Ryan,” Jackman replied as he walked up a flight of stairs, his head completely out of frame.

The video ended by playing Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” as a “Coming Hughn” graphic faded into view. The Deadpool logo then appeared but was quickly slashed by Wolverine’s claws. The final graphic revealed the movie’s release date: Sept. 6, 2024.

Hugh first portrayed Wolverine, the Marvel comic book character with Adamantium metal claws, in 2000’s X-Men and went on to portray him in nine films, the last being 2017’s Logan. Meanwhile, Ryan first brought Deadpool to life in 2016 and then in a sequel in 2018. This will not be the first time the characters or actors will be seen on the same screen. Ryan first appeared as Deadpool in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, the X-Men spinoff that unraveled the origin of Wolverine.

The rights to Deadpool were acquired by Disney when Disney purchased 20th Century Fox in 2019, per The Wrap. According to the publication, a script for the third installment of the franchise was being worked on in 2019, but in 2021, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin, who are some of the writers behind Bob’s Burgers, were hired for the job.