Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Support Friend Taylor Swift At Her ‘All Too Well’ Premiere: Photos

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are certainly the tried-and-true friends one would want in their corner. And Taylor Swift just happens to be the lucky recipient of such an honor! The gorgeous Hollywood couple were spotted supporting their songwriting BFF at the premiere of Taylor’s All Too Well: The Short Film at the Tribeca Film Festival In New York on Saturday, June 11. The event, billed as “A Conversation with Taylor Swift,” will also include the “Shake It Off” hitmaker giving a speech on her filmmaking approach.

Blake was every inch the cover girl as she looked simply fantastic in her plunging white gown. Holding Ryan’s hand, the actress made her way through the crowd rocking a pair of designer high heels while adding a bit of bling with a sparkling chain necklace. The Deadpool star, meanwhile, cut a casual figure in a grey shirt, blue jeans and a set of fresh white sneakers.

Blake, Ryan and Taylor go way back, as they are often out and about together, or helping each other on projects. Last year, after Taylor’s Saturday Night Live performance, the trio were spotted heading to the afterparty of the famed sketch show as a group. The outing came after Taylor revealed Blake offered her creative talents in directing a new music video for the singer. “I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut,” Taylor posted on Instagram at the time. “Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.”

View Related Gallery Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively On Red Carpets: Photos Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds Actor Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively arrive for the screening of Captives at the 67th international film festival, Cannes, southern France France Cannes Captives Red Carpet, Cannes, France Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022

As Taylor stans would know, what really cements the three friends as BFFs is the fact that the Grammy winner revealed the name of couple’s youngest child in one of her songs! Before “Betty” was released on Taylor’s Folklore album, Blake and Ryan had kept their 10-month-old daughter’s name a secret up until that point. Taylor also used the names of her famous friends’ two other children — James, 6, and Inez, 4 – in the ditty! Talk about trust!