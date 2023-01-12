Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance At The 1975’s London Concert To Perform ‘Anti-Hero’: Watch

We absolutely love a Taylor Swift, 33, cameo! The songstress made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s concert in London on Jan. 12 to perform the acoustic version of her hit song “Anti-Hero.” While belting out the track, Taylor rocked a silver sequined cocktail dress, which she stylishly paired with silver platform heels. The 33-year-old also opted to wear her blonde tresses in a chic updo for the evening on stage. In addition, while having fun in London with the band, Taylor held up a cocktail beverage and toasted the crowd!

After the “Bejeweled” singer took to the stage it was only a matter of time until fans posted clips of the moment online. “MOTHER,” one fan captioned their video, with another who chimed in, “Record of the year.” A separate Swiftie shared a snapshot of Taylor’s gorgeous look and captioned it, “THE DRINK IM GONNA BE SICK.” Plenty of the blonde beauty’s fans were thrilled to see her perform “Anti-Hero” live, as the Grammy-winner only just released the acoustic version of the track on Nov. 10, 2022.

In another fan re-post of the surprise performance, the admirer gushed at how different the acoustic version of the song is. “NO BECAUSE IT’S SO HEARTBREAKING WHEN SHE SINGS IT ACOUSTIC,” they wrote. A second commenter penned that they hope Taylor performs the original version of the hit during her upcoming Eras Tour. “I hope she doesn’t do the acoustic for tour I need the full bam moment,” they began. “but I love this as acoustic as well lmfaooo but for tour I neeed the bam lol.”

Prior to her performance of “Anti-Hero” in London, Taylor shared an adorable photo of her and her frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff, 38, via Instagram on the day of the song’s release. “Anti hero but make it acoustic,” she captioned the post. One Swiftie re-shared the photo on a fan account and wrote, “Everything I expected is happening… I’m on the verge of freaking out…ACOUSTIC ANTI-HERO COMES HERE!!!”

The original version of the song has become a sensation on nearly every platform, including going viral on social media. On Dec. 27, 2022, the single became the most-heard song on the radio in the U.S. and landed at the top of Billboard’s Radio Songs chart. And earlier, on Oct. 31, 2022, the pop legend made history as the first artist to claim all of the top 10 spots on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart.

Taylor dropped the official music video for the track only two months ago and it already has reached over 90 million views on YouTube! She documented the release of the video via Instagram with an emotional caption. “The Anti-Hero video is HERE, which I wrote and directed. Watch my nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts play out in real time, with some help from the excellent @birbigs, @bejohnce, and @maryelizabethellis who fabulously portray… get ready for it… my grown sons and daughter in law? Anyway. Forever grateful to my incredible DP @the_rinayang and our amazing crew,” she wrote. The pop sensation’s latest album, Midnights, was released on Oct. 21, 2022, and is available everywhere to stream.