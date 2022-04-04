Taylor Swift Shows Off Shorter Bangs In Rare Photo Celebrating Jack Antonoff’s Grammy Win

Even though Taylor Swift didn’t win a Grammy herself in 2022, her pal, Jack Antonoff, took home an award, and Lana Del Rey posted a rare photo of the trio to celebrate.

Taylor Swift’s longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff, took home the award for Producer of the Year (Non-Classical) at the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3. Some of the work he was honored for included a song from Taylor’s album, Evermore, as well as a track by Lana del Rey. Lana took to Instagram to celebrate Jack’s win by posting a photo of herself, Taylor and Jack together.

It’s unclear when the photo was taken, but either way, it was a rare and exciting Taylor sighting for fans in 2022. In the picture, Taylor’s bangs are much shorter, and she’s wearing a striped sweater as she wraps her arms around Lana and Jack. Taylor has mostly been M.I.A. from the public eye since the end of 2021, so fans freaked when they got to see a new photo of her on Grammys night.

Taylor was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys, but lost to Jon Batiste. In 2021, she took home that same honor for her album Folklore. It was Taylor and Jack’s second collaborative effort to win Album of the Year — 1989 also won in 2016. Taylor’s third Album of the Year win was for Fearless in 2010, as well.

Fans are anxiously waiting to see what music Taylor will release publicly next. She still has four re-recorded albums to release, following Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021. After dropping two brand new albums (Folklore and Evermore) in 2020, Taylor got to work on re-recording her first six albums, which she’s doing in order to earn back to the master’s to those songs.

In the process, she’s also been re-recording “vault” tracks, which are songs that didn’t make the original albums’ tracklists the first time around. Plus, later this year, she’ll have a new original song, “Carolina,” featured in When The Crawdads Sing. A snippet of the song was shared in the movie’s trailer in March.