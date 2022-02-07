Taylor Swift Spotted For The 1st Time In 3 Months While Out With Her Family In NYC — Photo

Taylor Swift was spotted for the first time in months this weekend having a casual day in Brooklyn with her family.

Out and about in the Big Apple! Taylor Swift spent the weekend with her family in Brooklyn, New York, bundling up in an oversized coat, dark jeans, and black oxford shoes. In photos you can see here, the “Welcome to New York” singer strutted out on Feb. 5 with her family members in two, carrying a large notebook and a keyboard under her arm, sporting her typical bronde locks as well as a cognac-colored purse over her shoulder. What could the popular songstress be up to in the borough? Crafting a new track or two? Swifties will have to wait and see!

Taylor has been laying pretty low for winter but … who among us, right? The last time we heard from the pop singer was when she posted a few sweet photos from her birthday celebrations as she turned 32 years old. “*don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it:* I’M FEELIN 32,” the “All Too Well” singer wrote on Twitter on Dec. 13, 2021, celebrating alongisde Haim band member Alana Haim, whose birthday is Dec. 15. “And Alana is feeling 30. Don’t worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much.”

In the two cute pics posted at the event, Taylor shared the dance floor with Alana as the two looked happier than ever for the celebration. Taylor wore a one-shouldered gold, glimmering dress, sporting her golden blonde locks lightly tousled and wearing her signature red lipstick. Alana, for her part, was wearing a silver satin dress, hugging her fellow musician pal in another picture as the two stood in front of two large birthday cakes.

In addition to her December birthday appearance on social media, Taylor made Saturday Night Live history back in November 2021 when she performed her iconic break-up song “All Too Well” at Studio 8H. The singer swapped out the classic track fans knew all too well growing up and performed a lengthier 10-minute version. The performance came after the highly anticipated drop of her release of Red (Taylor’s Version).