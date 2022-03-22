Taylor Swift Reveals New Song ‘Carolina’ In ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ Trailer: Listen

Taylor Swift is blessing us with new music! The first listen of her new song ‘Carolina’ debuted in the ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ trailer on March 22.

Where The Crawdads Sing is one of the highly-anticipated film adaptations of 2022. Taylor Swift loved the book so much that she wrote a song for the movie! Fans got their first glimpse of the song “Carolina” in the first trailer for the upcoming film.

Like any and all Taylor music, “Carolina” is going to be another classic. In the trailer, Taylor sings “you didn’t see me here” and later “there are places I will never, never go.” The song has a “no body, no crime” vibe to it in a big way.

Taylor shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago. As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side. I wrote the song ‘Carolina’ alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story.”

Where The Crawdads Sing became an instant bestseller when it was released in 2018. The story follows an abandoned child named Kya, who grew up in the North Carolina marsh on her own. Kya is played by Normal People breakout star Daisy Edgar-Jones. She grows close to Tate Walker, played by Taylor John Smith, and he teaches her how to read and write.

Kya falls for Tate, but he leaves to go away for college. She finds herself in a relationship with Chase Andrews, played by Harris Dickinson. Their relationship comes to an abrupt and intense end. When Chase is found dead, Kya is accused of killing him. Where The Crawdads Sing will be released in theaters on July 15, 2022.