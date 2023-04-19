Joe Alwyn Seen In Rare New Photo Nearly 2 Weeks After Taylor Swift Split

Joe Alwyn was all smiles in a photo that his The Brutalist co-star Emma Laird posted on her Instagram on Tuesday, April 18. The actor, 32, looked like he was in good spirits in the solo photo, which was posted just weeks after it was revealed that he and Taylor Swift, 33, had split up after over six years of dating.

Joe Alwyn via his The Brutalist's co-star Emma Laird on ig pic.twitter.com/q3gjM3dp5Q — joe alwyn source (@badpostalwyn) April 19, 2023

Emma, 24, included the photo of Joe in a series of shots with her friends and co-stars, which she captioned “Moments in March.” In the photo, Joe sported a black sweater and a dark pair of jeans, and he held onto what appeared to be an electric scooter on a street at night. He had a small grin on his face, looking like he was having a good time while riding the scooter. Emma is set to co-star with Joe in the drama The Brutalist.

While it’s not clear exactly when the photo was taken, it was seemingly before it was revealed that Joe and Taylor had split after almost seven years together. It was reported that the couple had amicably split after the relationship had “run it’s course” in a report by Entertainment Tonight earlier in April. The outlet said that the breakup was “not dramatic.”

Since the split, a source close to the “Love Story” singer has said that the pair “weren’t the right fit for one another” in a report to People. “They’ve had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together,” they said.

After the breakup, Taylor has been seen out on a few occasions. She was spotted in London apparently working on a music video shortly after the news of the split broke. The popstar was also seen getting dinner in New York City with her friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Taylor’s fans have been very sad to hear that she and Joe split as she’s set out on her career-spanning Eras Tour throughout the spring and summer. In a viral moment at one of her Tampa concerts after the breakup was reported, a fan held up a sign asking if she was “Ok” and she gave a thumbs up.