Taylor Swift Spotted Filming Secret Music Video Amid Joe Alwyn Split: Photos

Just days after it was reported that Taylor Swift flew to England during a break from her Eras Tour to shoot a music video, photos of Taylor’s reported production team have surfaced. In photos obtained by Us Weekly that can be seen here, men and women dressed in black appear to be removing a large bin from the back of a black vehicle at the back of Old Natwest Bank in Liverpool on Friday, April 7. It’s speculated that Taylor, 33, may be in the bin in an attempt to evade paparazzi.

Taylor has been known to hide in large objects to avoid getting her photo taken. Fans even captured video of her using the trick to get to her stage before the start of the Eras Tour. As seen below, it appears that crew members roll a large janitor cart through the backstage area ahead of her opening song. Then, Taylor, dressed in sparkly garb, steps out of the cart and makes her way to the main stage. Although she was spotted, this system creates much less of a spectacle than there would be if she simply walked out in the open for all to see.

@etalkctv Rumour that Taylor Swift gets to stage on the Eras Tour by hiding in a janitor cart? Confirmed. 🧐✅ A fan with a view of backstage captured Taylor’s sneaky entrance, and mops and brooms have never been so glamourous. (🎥: @shaydanazifpour) #TaylorSwift #ErasTour #surprise #entrance #theerastour ♬ original sound – etalk

Taylor’s flight to Liverpool last week for the reported music video caught fans’ attention not just for the excitement that a new project may be on the way, but because Taylor spent a great chunk of time in England over the last several years with actor Joe Alwyn. It was reported on April 8 that the couple of six years broke up, shocking fans.

According to an insider, they realized that they weren’t as great of a fit as they once believed themselves to be for each other. “They’ve had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together,” a source for PEOPLE claimed. “Joe has struggled with Taylor’s level of fame and the attention from the public. The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They’ve grown apart.”

Neither Taylor nor Joe or their reps has confirmed the breakup, but fans believe the news to be true due to the Grammy Award-winning singer‘s recent set list change for her Eras Tour. She replaced “Invisible String”, a love song written about how she and Joe’s came together as one, and replaced it with “The One”, a heartbreaking song about lost love.