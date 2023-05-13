Matty Healy Spotted At Taylor Swift’s Philadelphia Concert With Her BFF Blake Lively After Reportedly ‘Kissing’ In NYC

Matty Healy, 34, can’t get enough of Taylor Swift‘s latest tour. The 1975‘s singer was spotted once again at her Eras Tour show, this time in Philadelphia, on Friday, May 12 as he watched with one of her best friends: Blake Lively, 35, and her three eldest children James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. Matty appeared to be casually dressed in a black t-shirt as he stood at the back of the lower bowl to take in the lengthy show that includes a 44 song set list spanning just over three hours. During the show, Taylor acknowledged that Blake and her daughters were watching in the crowd.

The latest sighting comes after Taylor, 33, and Matty were reportedly “cuddling and kissing” at ritzy restaurant Casa Cipriani in New York City after Thursday, May 11. In one photo released of the apparent daytime date, the two — who have been friends for over 10 years — were also seen holding hands as Taylor wore a short sleeved yellow sun dress as she kept her blonde hair back in a bun. Taylor and Matty were also joined by their mutual friend and her go-to producer Jack Antonoff, who she has consistently worked with since releasing 2014’s 1989. The report also noted that that Taylor, Matty and Jack were surrounded by personal security.

BLAKE AND KIDS HERE AND SHE MENTIONED THEM DURING BETTY INTRO pic.twitter.com/R2w1QGS70H — paige🌟💋PHILLY WKND (@swiftschild13) May 13, 2023

Matty’s latest concert outing comes after he was in the audience for all three of her Nashville Era’s Tour shows last week, where he was also spotted reportedly leaving and going from her Gulch area condo multiple times. Ahead of her Saturday night show, he was seen with who is believed to be a personal security guard of Taylor’s as he made a quick Starbucks run for a tall sized hot beverage rocking a white blouse and black pants — the same outfit he wore later that night.

He was totally engaged with the second show as he held his hand over his heart next to Gigi Hadid while Tay sang “Lover” — a song about her ex-boyfriend of seven years, Joe Alwyn, 32. Reports emerged that the longtime couple broke-up in April, with sources saying that the romance “ran its course” and the break-up was “not dramatic.”

Following her Saturday night show, Matty was also seemingly in a black SUV with Taylor as they drove back to her apartment at around 12:30 a.m.