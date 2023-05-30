Matty Healy Seems To Finally Reference Taylor Swift Romance Rumors At 1975 Show: Watch

Matty Healy alluded to his relationship with Taylor Swift for the first time since they sparked dating rumors. Matty, 34, was on stage at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Scotland on Saturday, May 27, and he seemed to reference the romance rumors as he introduced his band The 1975. “Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?” Matty said to the crowd. “All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentlemen, this is The 1975.”

Matty and Taylor, 33, have been spending quite a bit of time together over the last few weeks. The two first sparked romance rumors after he was spotted at all three of her Nashville Eras Tour shows at the beginning of May. They’ve been hanging out in New York in between her weekend shows. The two musicians were reportedly seen “kissing” and “cuddling” at members only club Casa Cipriani in New York City on May 11. One week later, Matty was seen arriving at Taylor’s NYC apartment with an overnight bag.

Taylor and Matty have actually been friends for years, and are even rumored to have briefly dated in 2014. At the beginning of 2023, before they were first romantically linked, Taylor made a surprise appearance at Matty’s concert with his band, The 1975, in London. It’s been reported that they reconnected via mutual friend Jack Antonoff.

Reports of a budding romance between Taylor and Matty surfaced following her split from Joe Alwyn. Taylor and Joe’s breakup news broke at the beginning of April, but it’s unclear when they actually called it quits. The two had been dating for more than six years at the time of the breakup, and Joe was a muse for Taylor’s songs starting with her 2017 album Reputation. The pair reportedly hit a series of “rough patches” in their relationship, according to PEOPLE, so they decided to go their separate ways.

“Taylor didn’t see them working out in the long run,” a source told PEOPLE. “They are friendly. She doesn’t have anything bad to say about Joe,” the insider added about the “Style” singer and the British actor. “They just grew apart. Taylor is staying very focused on her tour right now.”