Taylor Swift Rocks Black Daisy Dukes In NYC Amid Rumored Matty Healy Romance: Photos

Taylor Swift, 33, turned heads in the Big Apple on Monday morning, when she showed up to Electric Lady Recording Studio, hours after finishing her three-night Eras Tour stop in Foxborough, MA. The singer rocked a baggy long-sleeved white button-down top and black denim shorts as she walked outside past cameras during the New York City outing. She also had her long blonde hair down and added tan sandals to her look as she carried a matching tan purse over one shoulder.

Taylor was photographed on her own during the new outing, which is different from when she was photographed at the same studio last week. The “Midnight Rain” crooner was spotted leaving the location along with her rumored new boyfriend, Matty Healy. It’s unclear if the alleged lovebirds were recording at the studio or attending an event at the time, but The 1975 frontman gently led the songwriter into a waiting vehicle as they left and walked by a crowd.

Taylor and Matty were first romantically linked back in 2014, but neither of them confirmed the dating rumors. Sources then romantically linked them again earlier this month, just weeks after it was reported that Taylor’s six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn was over. “Taylor and Matty like each other,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past.”

Soon after the romance rumors made headlines, Matty was spotted attending all six of Taylor’s Eras Tour concerts in Nashville, TN and Philadelphia, PA. He rocked out alongside some of her friends in the VIP tent of the shows as she sang hit songs like “Lover” and “Shake It Off.” In between some of the shows, they were also reportedly photographed holding hands while out at a restaurant with producer and musician Jack Antonoff, who has worked with both of them and is reportedly the one who reconnected them.

Although neither Taylor or Matty have publicly confirmed that they’re dating, the former may have hinted toward a new blissful love, during a speech at one of her Foxborough shows this past weekend. “I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever,” she said at Gillette Stadium, in videos posted to social media. “And I just want to thank you for being a part of that.”