Taylor Swift Thanks ‘All Of The Girls’ Joe Alwyn ‘Loved Before’ Her In New Song

Swifties got a special treat from Taylor Swift on March 17. Hours before the first concert on her Eras Tour, Taylor dropped four new songs. Three of the tracks were re-records of music that she previously put out (“Eyes Open” and “Safe and Sound” from The Hunger Games soundtracks, as well as “If This Was A Movie” from Speak Now). The fourth song, “All of the Girls You Loved Before,” is thought to be a song that didn’t make it onto Taylor’s 2019 album Lover.

“All of the Girls You Loved Before” features Taylor giving a shoutout to all the women that her man was with in the past. Since it’s rumored to have been on Lover, all signs point to Taylor’s current boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, being the man in question (Taylor and Joe have been dating since 2016). The song has Taylor acknowledging that Joe wouldn’t be who he is today without the people from his past, so she can think of those other women fondly.

“All of the girls you loved before, made you the one I’ve fallen for,” Taylor sings in the chorus. “Every dead end street led you straight to me, now you’re all I need. I’m so thankful for all of the girls you loved before, and I love you more.”

Of course, the same goes for Taylor’s exes, as the second verse features her reminiscing about her own past heartbreaks, and assuring Joe that those missteps made her the woman he fell in love with. “Secret jokes, all alone, no one’s home, sixteen and wild,” she sings in verse two. “We’re breakin’ up, makin’ up, leave without saying goodbye. Just know that it’s everything that made me. Now I call you baby.”

This notion of the past leading to everything Taylor has today has come up in her songs before. In 2020’s “Invisible String,” she sings about how there was always an ‘invisible string’ connecting her to Joe, even when they didn’t know each other yet. “Bad was the blood of the song in the cab on your first trip to LA, you ate at my favorite spot for dinner,” Taylor sings, referencing Joe hearing her song and eating at her favorite restaurant before they were an item.

Taylor has been hard at work rehearsing for her Eras tour in recent weeks. She kicks off nearly five months of shows on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.