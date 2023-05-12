Ryan Reynolds Uses Song By The 1975 On His IG Story & Fans Think He’s Trolling Taylor Swift & Matty Healy

Ryan Reynolds appeared to make a playful, not-so-subtle reference to his good friend Taylor Swift's alleged new romance with Matty Healy.

May 12, 2023 10:17AM EDT
Taylor Swift
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds Actor Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively arrive for the screening of Captives at the 67th international film festival, Cannes, southern France France Cannes Captives Red Carpet, Cannes, France
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022
Actors Ryan Reynolds, left, and Blake Lively attend the world premiere of "The Adam Project" at Alice Tully Hall, in New York World Premiere of "The Adam Project", New York, United States - 28 Feb 2022
Did Ryan Reynolds just troll Taylor Swift and Matty Healy? Fans think so after the Deadpool actor, 46, shared an Instagram Story selfie set to the tune of the song “Chocolate” by Matty’s band, The 1975. Ryan wrote “Zoom Zoom,” on his selfie that he shared May 10, amidst the ongoing romance rumors between Taylor, 33, and Matty, 34, that started May 3.

Ryan and his wife Blake Lively are very good friends with Taylor, and it’s possible that Ryan, who is an expert social media troller, was poking fun at the buzz about the “Style” singer’s alleged new relationship. Ryan and Blake recently got dinner with Taylor in New York City on April 19. The trio were seen leaving Casa Cipriani in downtown Manhattan, as Taylor enjoyed a night off from her Eras Tour. Ryan and Blake are so close with Taylor that they let her reveal the name of their third daughter in her 2020 song, “Betty”.

Ryan Reynolds
Taylor’s alleged relationship with Matty has been in the headlines for over a week now. The two talented singers further fueled the romance rumors when they were spotted on a date in NYC on May 11. An eyewitness saw them “cuddling and kissing” at Casa Cipriani, per Page Six. There was also a photo taken of the pair holding hands entering the inside of the restaurant. They were joined by Jack Antonoff, who works with both stars, and allegedly set them up.

Before the NYC outing, Matty was spotted supporting Taylor at back-to-back Eras Tour shows in Nashville. He watched his rumored girlfriend rock the stage on May 5, 6, and 7 at Nissan Stadium. After the concert weekend, a person close to Taylor confirmed they are casually seeing each other. “Taylor and Matty like each other,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out.”

The first report of Taylor and Matty dropped on May 3. As fans know, Taylor somewhat recently split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, 32. The “Anti-Hero” hitmaker and the British actor were extremely private about their relationship when they dated.

