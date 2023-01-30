Blake Lively Trolls Husband Ryan Reynolds For His ‘Crippling Anxiety’ As He Cheers On His Soccer Team

Blake Lively shared a screenshot of the actor looking stressed while watching a soccer game on a sports channel she admitted to purchasing just to see his reactions.

January 30, 2023 8:29PM EST
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022
Blake Lively wears a black turtle neck paired with faded jeans, Louis Vuitton boots with Gucci belt and matching shoulder bag while out on a romantic walk with Ryan Reynolds in New York City Pictured: Blake Lively,Ryan Reynolds Ref: SPL5278107 021221 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Actor Ryan Reynolds, left, and his wife, actress Blake Lively, share a kiss during a ceremony to award him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles Ryan Reynolds Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Dec 2016
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Blake Lively, 35, poked fun at her husband Ryan Reynolds, 46, on Jan. 29. The actress, who is currently pregnant with their fourth child, shared a screenshot on her Instagram story that showed him looking stressed during a match with his Welsh football club, Wrexham AFC, which aired on ESPN+. He was wearing a light gray jacket and a black knit cap as he put one hand on his head, in the snapshot.

“I bought espn+ today. Just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live. Worth it,” Blake wrote in the caption of the post. “If you’re not watching this insane @wrexham_afc game right now you’re missing out on these vibes, They’re playing a team 3 leagues higher. And currently winning. Life makes no sense,” she added.

Blake’s latest hilarious post about Ryan comes after the lovebirds have trolled each other online numerous times before. They also often share sweet messages for each other on social media but always seem to put a funny, cheeky twist on them. Last Aug., Ryan shared a tribute for Blake’s 35th birthday that made fans laugh. “Happy birthday, Blake Lively,” he wrote alongside photos of her. “You’re spectacular. I’m not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again.”

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds
Blake and Ryan at a previous event. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

In Nov., Blake also got attention for flirting with her hunky spouse after he shared a video of himself hilariously dancing. “Can you get pregnant while pregnant??” she asked in the comments section. The question caused many fans to laugh and cheer her on through responses.

Blake and Ryan’s antics come as they continue to raise their three daughters, James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. They announced their fourth pregnancy in Sept., when they showed up to a Forbes event in New York City, NY and Blake publicly showed off her baby bump for the first time. Although the doting mom and dad haven’t confirmed the due date of their upcoming bundle of joy, it’s been reported it could be any day now.

