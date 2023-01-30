Blake Lively Trolls Husband Ryan Reynolds For His ‘Crippling Anxiety’ As He Cheers On His Soccer Team

Blake Lively, 35, poked fun at her husband Ryan Reynolds, 46, on Jan. 29. The actress, who is currently pregnant with their fourth child, shared a screenshot on her Instagram story that showed him looking stressed during a match with his Welsh football club, Wrexham AFC, which aired on ESPN+. He was wearing a light gray jacket and a black knit cap as he put one hand on his head, in the snapshot.

“I bought espn+ today. Just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live. Worth it,” Blake wrote in the caption of the post. “If you’re not watching this insane @wrexham_afc game right now you’re missing out on these vibes, They’re playing a team 3 leagues higher. And currently winning. Life makes no sense,” she added.

Blake’s latest hilarious post about Ryan comes after the lovebirds have trolled each other online numerous times before. They also often share sweet messages for each other on social media but always seem to put a funny, cheeky twist on them. Last Aug., Ryan shared a tribute for Blake’s 35th birthday that made fans laugh. “Happy birthday, Blake Lively,” he wrote alongside photos of her. “You’re spectacular. I’m not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again.”

In Nov., Blake also got attention for flirting with her hunky spouse after he shared a video of himself hilariously dancing. “Can you get pregnant while pregnant??” she asked in the comments section. The question caused many fans to laugh and cheer her on through responses.

Blake and Ryan’s antics come as they continue to raise their three daughters, James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. They announced their fourth pregnancy in Sept., when they showed up to a Forbes event in New York City, NY and Blake publicly showed off her baby bump for the first time. Although the doting mom and dad haven’t confirmed the due date of their upcoming bundle of joy, it’s been reported it could be any day now.