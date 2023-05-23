Joe Alwyn Resurfaces At Cannes Film Festival Event After Taylor Swift Split: Photo

Joe Alwyn, 32, has made his first public appearance following the news of his split from longtime girlfriend Taylor Swift. The British actor, 32, was in Cannes, France on Monday, May 22, for a dinner party hosted by Hedi Slimane for Celine. The French luxury company posted a picture via IG Stories of Joe at the event, which was held at Cannes Eden Roc amidst the Cannes Film Festival. The Conversations with Friends star looked dapper in a silky black suit with a peach-colored button-up shirt over a white tank top. Joe also wore a gold chain necklace and a pair of black sunglasses.

Before his appearance in Cannes, Joe was lying low after reports surfaced that he and Taylor, 33, had broken off their nearly seven year romance. An April 8 report from Entertainment Tonight claimed that the break-up happened “a few weeks” before Taylor embarked on her Eras Tour. The outlet also reported that the split was “not dramatic” and that “the relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Joe] hasn’t been spotted at any shows.”

Since the split, Taylor has been romantically linked to The 1975 singer Matty Healy, 34. Matty has attended several of Taylor’s shows on her tour, and in between the concerts, they were also reportedly photographed holding hands while out at a restaurant with producer and musician Jack Antonoff, who apparently set them up. Matty was also seen heading into Taylor’s NYC apartment with an overnight bag on May 18.

The timeline of when Taylor and Joe broke up, to when she started hanging with Matty, is still unclear. Taylor and her ex were together for over six years after first crossing paths at the 2016 Met Gala, and Joe was a muse for Taylor’s songs starting with her 2017 album Reputation. The pair reportedly hit a series of “rough patches” in their relationship, according to PEOPLE, so they decided to go their separate ways. Taylor and Joe kept their relationship very private and never even walked a red carpet together, though Taylor did briefly touch on their relationship in her 2020 documentary, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, in which she gushed over fitting into his “wonderful, normal, balanced kind of life”.