Jennifer Lawrence Rocks Flip Flops On Carpet For Cannes Film Festival: Photos

Jennifer Lawrence, 32, was both glamourous and casual on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday. The actress rocked plain black flip flops under a stunning red sleeveless Christian Dior gown when she attended the premiere of Anatomie D’une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall) at the Palais des Festivals. She also had her long blonde hair down and accessorized with a necklace as she was helped down the stairs at one point.

The beauty also showed off flattering makeup that helped bring out her best features and included a pale red lipstick. She had her toenails painted red as she struck various poses, including an over-the-shoulder pose, in front of cameras at the event. Her gown also had a matching shawl that was draped over her arms, giving off an even more elegant look.

Jennifer was joined by many others at the premiere, including director Sahra Mani and producer Justine Ciarrocchi. They were just three of those on hand to enjoy Anatomie D’une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall), which is a French thriller that tells the story of a woman who is suspected of her husband’s murder and their blind son is the only witness.

Before Jennifer attended Cannes and made a lasting impression with her latest epic ensemble, she made headlines for going on an outing in New York City with her one-year-old son Cy, whom she shares with husband Cooke Maroney. She wore a white top under a sheer white button-down overshirt, blue shorts, blue and red socks, and blue and white sneakers. She also had her hair down and topped off her look with a gray baseball cap and sunglasses as she pushed Cy’s stroller.

Although the talented star has been pretty private about her new life as a mother, she opened up to Vogue in Oct. 2022. “The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over,” she said. “Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies.”