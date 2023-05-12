Jennifer Lawrence Embraces Warmer NY Weather As She Rocks Shorts For Outing With Son, 1: Photos

Jennifer Lawrence made the most of the warm weather hitting New York City, as she stepped out for a walk with her one-year-old son Cy on Thursday, May 11. The Hunger Games actress, 32, sported a pair of shorts and a light shirt as she pushed her son in a stroller. The mom looked like she was having a nice time spending the day with her son.

Jennifer rocked blue pair of shorts and an open, sheer white button-down with the sleeves rolled up over a matching tanktop. She also sported a pair of blue sneakers. She protected herself from the sun with a beige baseball cap and shades. Her son wore a bucket hat and blue sneakers to match his mom, as he relaxed in the stroller.

The Oscar-winner and her husband Cooke Maroney welcomed their son in February 2022. Since becoming a mom, Jennifer has opened up about her love for her son in an October 2022 interview with Vogue. “The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies,” she said.

Jeennifer has spoken about her experiences as a new mom in a few different interviews. She opened up about motherhood and being confused about what her son wants during an “Actors on Actors” discussion with Viola Davis for Variety in December. “Every day of being a mom, I feel awful. I feel guilty,” she said. “Is this what he wants to be doing? Should we be outside? We’re outside. What if he’s going to get sick? Should we be inside? Is this enough? Is this developing your brain enough?”

Aside from spending time bonding with her son, Jennifer is also preparing for the release of her upcoming comedy No Hard Feelings, which she starred in with Matthew Broderick, Kyle Mooney, and more. The movie, where she plays a taxi driver who’s paid to date a 19-year-old, is set to hit theaters on June 23.