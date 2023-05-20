Matty Healy Seen With Overnight Bag Heading Into Taylor Swift’s NYC Apartment: Watch

Matty Healy appeared to be holding onto an overnight bag as he headed into Taylor Swift‘s New York City apartment. The 1975’s lead singer, 34, made a quick dash from the street up the lit up stair case on Thursday, May 18. As he approached the top of the staircase, the door to the building was held open by a man in a gray golf shirt and black pants who appeared to be a security guard — presumably one of Taylor’s personal ones. Although the video — taken by a fan on TikTok — was short, Matty appeared to be wearing black pants, a white dress shirt and a black sweater over top.

Taylor, 33, is rumored to be dating Matty following her split from boyfriend of seven years Joe Alwyn, 32. News of the split broke in April, with sources saying that the romance had simply “run its course” and that the break-up between the American singer and British actor was “not dramatic.” Over the course of their relationship, Taylor wrote many songs inspired by Joe — including Lover‘s title single, “London Boy,” “Delicate” and many, many more.

As of late April, Taylor has been hanging out with Matty — who she has known for over a decade — fairly regularly. The two first sparked romance rumors after he was spotted at all three of her Nashville Eras Tour shows, including one evening where he watched with pals Gigi Hadid, childhood pal Abigail Anderson and Lily Aldridge. Over the same week, he was seen leaving her Nashville place with a security guard to make a quick Starbucks run. The two were also seen in their first photos together as they headed back to the Gulch area condo in the back of a driven SUV following her second show.

Since attending several of her concerts — including at least one in Philadelphia with her BFF Blake Lively — the pair were also reportedly seen “kissing” and “cuddling” at members only club Casa Cipriani in New York City. Matty and Taylor were also joined by her go-to producer Jack Antonoff at the ritzy establishment, where they were photographed by a reported guest of a member on the outdoor balcony. Matty was most recently seen leaving Electric Lady Studios in New York City on May 15 with the GRAMMY winner.