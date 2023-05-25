Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Leave Studio Together As Romance Rumors Continue To Swirl: Photos

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are continuing to fuel romance rumors with their latest outing in New York City. On May 24, the two were seen leaving the same studio in New York City. Taylor looked summer ready in a white crop top and matching skirt, with her signature red lipstick, while Matty rocked an all black ensemble. Earlier in the day, Taylor was seen hanging out with pals like Zoe Kravitz, Margaret Qualley and Phoebe Bridgers at the same studio.

Taylor is in New York City ahead of her three upcoming concerts at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Memorial Day Weekend. She has been spending quite a bit of time back in New York in between her weekend shows, and Matty has been seen with her several times. The two were first linked at the beginning of May when Matty attended Taylor’s three shows in Nashville. The following weekend, he was also at all three of her Philadelphia shows.

Reports of a budding romance between Taylor and Matty surfaced following her split from Joe Alwyn. Taylor and Joe’s breakup news broke at the beginning of April, but it’s unclear when they actually called it quits. The two had been dating for more than six years at the time of the breakup.

Meanwhile, Taylor and Matty have been friends for years, and are even rumored to have briefly dated in 2014. At the beginning of 2023, Taylor made a surprise appearance at Matty’s concert with his band, The 1975, in London. It’s been reported that they reconnected via mutual friend Jack Antonoff.

In July, Taylor will release her third re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). She’s also set to drop a remix for her song “Karma” with Ice Spice on May 26, along with a new version of the song “Snow on the Beach” with more vocals from Lana Del Rey, who sings melody on the original version. Plus, at her MetLife Stadium shows, she’ll be selling an exclusive edition of her album, Midnights, which will include a never-before-heard bonus track called “You’re Losing Me.”