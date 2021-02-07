Kayla Nicole: 5 Things To Know About Travis Kelce’s Gorgeous Girlfriend

When Travis Kelce plays in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, he’ll have one very special person cheering him on — his on/off girlfriend, Kayla Nicole!

Kayla Nicole will get to cheer on her man, Travis Kelce, in back-to-back Super Bowls since his team, The Kansas City Chiefs, have made it to the big game once again in 2021. Following the team’s Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, they’ll take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Feb. 7, 2021. Kayla has been on-hand to support Travis in his games since they got back together in late 2020, and has publicly gushed over his success on Instagram.

Travis and Kayla’s relationship hit a bit of a rough patch in 2020, but they’re back and better than ever. “Prada you,” she captioned a photo of herself and Travis after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship to make it to the Super Bowl. “#RunItBack.” Ahead of the Super Bowl, get to know more about Kayla here:

How Long Have Travis Kelce & Kayla Nicole Been Dating?

Travis and Kayla first got together in May 2017. Throughout their relationship, they’ve walked high-profile red carpets together, including the ESPY Awards and Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards. Kayla was also by Travis’ side when he celebrated his 2020 Super Bowl win at the Chiefs victory parade. However, by the beginning of August 2020, fans noticed the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Days later, Travis confirmed that he and Kayla had split.

Are Travis Kelce & Kayla Nicole Still Together?

Kayla and Travis’ 2020 breakup didn’t last long. At the beginning of December 2020, Travis did a Q&A, and referred to Kayla as his “girlfriend” during the chat. Days later, she posted a video of herself celebrating a Chiefs win on Instagram. They’ve been going strong ever since!

Did Travis Kelce Cheat on Kayla Nicole?

When Travis and Kayla broke up in August, there was speculation that the reason for the split was because he had cheated. However, he took to Twitter to deny allegations of infidelity, and there was no evidence that he had been unfaithful. “This is fake news…a lie,” Travis tweeted and subsequently deleted.. “And not why Kayla and I broke up. Take all your hatred somewhere else, please.”

What Does Kayla Nicole Do?

Kayla works as an on-camera host, while also dabbling in some modeling. She has reported for outlets including BET, NBA, HotNewHipHop and more. She’s also worked as a reporter for the Los Angeles Lakers and has interviewed various celebrities, as seen in her video reel.

Kayla Nicole Has Her Own Fitness Brand

Kayla is also very into fitness and started her own fitness brand called Strong Is Sexy. She shares videos of her workouts to her YouTube and Instagram pages and says that the brand is meant to “refresh sexy from the inside out.” Kayla’s personal Instagram has more than 500,000 followers and her Strong Is Sexy page has more than 50,000. She started Strong Is Sexy in 2020.