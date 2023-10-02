Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Unfollows Friend Brittany Mahomes After She Hangs Out With Taylor Swift

Image Credit: Astra Marina/BFA.com/Shutterstock / John Salangsang/Shutterstock / Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumored romance is causing chaos. After Taylor was spotted stepping out with Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner, and Blake Lively, Mahomes seems to have lost a friend. According to Page Six, Travis’ ex Kayla Nicole pointedly unfollowed her former close friend Brittany, along with Brittany’s husband Patrick Mahomes, and Mahomes’ brother Jackson, on Instagram. The outlet noted that Brittany, Jackson, and Patrick all still follow Kayla, despite the snub.

Brittany, Taylor, Sophie, and Blake had dinner together in New York in an epic girl’s night out on Friday, September 29. On Twitter, fans lit up with speculation over the apparent post-outing diss. “Kayla Nicole unfollowed Brittany Mahomes on Instagram after her dinner with T Swift. I should not be proud to be this invested, but here I am,” confessed a fan. Another lamented via Twitter, “I’m so heartbroken over this.”

Others were more sympathetic to Kayla’s actions. “OOP! Kayla Nicole unfollowed Brittany Mahomes on insta. As she should! But Brittany still follows her,” a fan observed.

Kayla and Brittany, the wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, were famously close pals prior to the incident. In fact, Kayla was a bridesmaid at Patrick and Brittany’s lavish wedding celebration in Hawaii in March of 2022. Kayla and Travis had a rocky, on-off relationship beginning in 2017 and finally ending for good in May of 2022.

At the time of their split, it was alleged that the on-air sports reporter was forced to pay for “half of everything” during the relationship, despite the NFL star’s wealth. Travis, however, hit back at the narrative personally.

“Don’t buy into that s***,” he said during a January 2023 appearance on The Pivot Podcast. “I would never say that I was supporting her,” he continued. “She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career.”

He also claimed to have helped her financially from time to time. “But you’ve got to be crazy if you’d think I would never helped or gave her a couple thousand to grab some food or she gave me some money to go get some food…. we were in a relationship for five years,” he added. “A hundred dollars here, a hundred dollars there wasn’t even thought about.”